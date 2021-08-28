Top Albany news stories
(ALBANY, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Albany area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Albany area, click here.
15-year-old latest in rash of young shooting victims
ALBANY — Albany police were on the scene Thursday afternoon of another in what has become a rash of shootings of young victims in the city. A dispatch to media from the Albany Police Department said that at around 2:39 p.m. Thursday, a 15-year old male, later identified as Jason Clark, had been shot at 1814 West Whitney Ave. Officers on the scene described the juvenile’s condition as “critical,” and investigators were working on gathering additional information. Read more
black on black. keep taking each other out. decrease the minority so it may be safe for others to visit the town
11 replies
APD: Albany teen now brain dead; two accused face murder charges
ALBANY, GA- Albany Police say two teenagers arrested shortly after a Thursday afternoon shooting will now face new charges now that the 15 year old victim died from the injuries sustained. Albany Police Public Information Officer Phyllis Whitley-Banks says 17 year old JyQuay Jordan and a 15 year old male... Read more
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s raining once again across Southwest Georgia this afternoon and evening. These storms have a better chance of coverage for the area. These storms will provide us with very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning, Temperatures will be cooling off slightly due to the added rainfall, but it will do nothing for the added mugginess across the area. We will feel hot and humid all throughout the evening. Moving into the overnight hours, we will dry up quickly with lows dropping into the middle 70s once again a few areas of fog are possible. Thursday will be slightly different. Showers and thunderstorms are not as likely on Thursday, but there will be a few still possible. We can thank the Saharan dust for this brief break, but it will not last long. An upper-level trough pushes through the area on Friday bringing higher rain chances back instantly for SGA. The weekend returns to the summertime normal of showers and thunderstorms, but we will start tracking Invest 99L to see how it could impact the United States. Temperatures will fall from the middle 90s toward the upper 80s and low 90s for highs. Read more
Albany Commission approves updated plan for the city, includes new focus on broadband
ALBANY, Ga.-- Albany Commissioners approved an updated Comprehensive Plan for the city and Dougherty County. The draft of the plan outlines community goals and objectives and how the government proposes to achieve those goals and objectives. The original plan was created in 2016 and outlines some areas of focus between... Read more