Idaho Falls news wrap: What’s trending

Police officer charged for fatal backyard shooting makes first court appearance
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls Police officer involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting made his first court appearance Friday morning. Dressed in a black suit, Elias Aurelio Cerdas, 26, pleaded not guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter while sitting alongside his attorney Dennis Wilkinson. A grand jury indicted Cerdas last month after investigators say Cerdas shot and killed Joseph “Joe” Johnson, a father of four, during a Feb. 8 manhunt in Idaho Falls. Read more
School districts desperately looking for custodians, bus drivers, substitute teachers and more
IDAHO FALLS —— Students in eastern Idaho are returning to classrooms and there’s a struggle to fill certain positions. “I probably lost more than 50 percent of my subs (substitute teachers) in September 2020. It’s been hard to get people to work again after the pandemic,” said Nancy Peterson, substitute placement clerk for Bonneville Joint School District 93. Read more
CROSS COUNTRY: Sophomore duo ready for new seasons with I.F., Skyline
It doesn’t seem possible that sophomore year has arrived for Luke Athay and Nelah Roberts. Athay, a cross country runner and track athlete for Idaho Falls, and Roberts, who competes in the same sports at Skyline, both expressed disbelief at how quickly summer disappeared. “It flew so fast,” Athay said... Read more
Docu-series examines case of Idaho father killed in Walgreens parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho murder case that made national headlines ten years ago will be featured in a national docu-series Sunday. ‘Sex & Murder’ on HLN will examine the death of Emmett Corrigan in an episode titled ‘Dirty Office Affair.’ Corrigan was shot and killed by Robert Dean Hall outside a Meridian Walgreens store in March 2011. Hall’s wife, Kandi, and Corrigan had been having an affair. Corrigan’s wife, Ashlee, had just given birth to their fifth child when he was killed. Ashlee provided HLN with more than 10 hours of home video that sheds light on the couple’s family life. “This chilling crime happens to the picture-perfect family with five little children,” Executive Producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s shocking how this married man with five little kids, one just weeks old, is at a late-night sex rendezvous with a married woman. Then suddenly passion and desire turn to a brutal crime scene in an instant.” Hall was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2012 for murdering Corrigan. He can’t ask for parole until he’s served 17 1/2 years. ‘Sex & Murder’ premieres Sunday, Aug. 29, on HLN at 8 p.m. MT. Episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems. Watch a preview of ‘Dirty Office Affair’ in the video player above. Read more