Wichita Falls news digest: Top stories today
(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Wichita Falls area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wichita Falls area, click here.
Jury finds repeat child sex offender guilty after just minutes; judge gives him 5 life sentences
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After about 15 minutes behind the jury room doors Friday morning, a jury of nine men and three women found Micky Dawn Wade, 37, guilty in his second conviction of sex crimes involving a child. 89th District Judge Charles Barnard then granted the district attorney’s request... Read more
Glad the life sentences were stacked. Keeps children safe from at least this one predator. Still too many out there preying on children. Hopefully this will send a message. Thank you Judge Bernard for stacking the life terms.
2 likes 1 reply
Why do they even get released back into society? They commit the most heinous of crimes and get released? It should be automatic life or the death penalty. The children suffer when this happens to them and then again when the perpetrator is released, who almost always repeats their disgusting crimes on other children. Honestly do not understand. Thankfully he’s finally off the streets for good, supposedly.
3 likes
Shooting suspect found wearing only thong, shoes and hat
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a warrant for a shooting in June makes himself rather conspicuous to an officer, and is now in jail. Police say 32-year-old James Dean Hawkins was in a bright red thong, a black hat and shoes when he was seen by an officer walking on North Beverly Drive Wednesday afternoon. Read more
Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls
Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls August 25, 2021 Read more
After Supreme Court setback, groups urge Biden to not give up on ending ‘Remain in Mexico’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant advocates across the country are urging President Biden to re-terminate the “Remain in Mexico” program as soon as possible. This, after the Supreme Court on Tuesday night declined to stay a federal judge’s order to restore the Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for the outcome of their cases in U.S. immigration court. Read more