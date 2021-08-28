Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Wichita Falls area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wichita Falls area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wichita Falls / texomashomepage.com

Jury finds repeat child sex offender guilty after just minutes; judge gives him 5 life sentences

Jury finds repeat child sex offender guilty after just minutes; judge gives him 5 life sentences

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After about 15 minutes behind the jury room doors Friday morning, a jury of nine men and three women found Micky Dawn Wade, 37, guilty in his second conviction of sex crimes involving a child. 89th District Judge Charles Barnard then granted the district attorney’s request... Read more

Comments
avatar

Glad the life sentences were stacked. Keeps children safe from at least this one predator. Still too many out there preying on children. Hopefully this will send a message. Thank you Judge Bernard for stacking the life terms.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

Why do they even get released back into society? They commit the most heinous of crimes and get released? It should be automatic life or the death penalty. The children suffer when this happens to them and then again when the perpetrator is released, who almost always repeats their disgusting crimes on other children. Honestly do not understand. Thankfully he’s finally off the streets for good, supposedly.

3 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wichita Falls / texomashomepage.com

Shooting suspect found wearing only thong, shoes and hat

Shooting suspect found wearing only thong, shoes and hat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a warrant for a shooting in June makes himself rather conspicuous to an officer, and is now in jail. Police say 32-year-old James Dean Hawkins was in a bright red thong, a black hat and shoes when he was seen by an officer walking on North Beverly Drive Wednesday afternoon. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wichita Falls / youtube.com

Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls

Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls

Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls August 25, 2021 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wichita Falls / texomashomepage.com

After Supreme Court setback, groups urge Biden to not give up on ending ‘Remain in Mexico’

After Supreme Court setback, groups urge Biden to not give up on ending ‘Remain in Mexico’

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant advocates across the country are urging President Biden to re-terminate the “Remain in Mexico” program as soon as possible. This, after the Supreme Court on Tuesday night declined to stay a federal judge’s order to restore the Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for the outcome of their cases in U.S. immigration court. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
128
Followers
207
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy