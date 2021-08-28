Top stories trending in Longview

Yes, Toyota of Longview is Requiring Employees to Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Yesterday, I wrote an article about a business here in East Texas that is requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My goal of the article was to see if people were changing their spending habits depending on if a business is enforcing a vaccine mandate. It's not shocking to anyone that Texans stand firm in their beliefs and don't have a problem sharing how they feel. There were people supporting the business for trying to keep the community safe, while others believe the idea of a mandate is just dumb. While I didn't think it really mattered to mention the business, Toyota of Longview has now decided to make a statement regarding their vaccine mandate. Read more