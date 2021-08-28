Cancel
Longview, TX

Top stories trending in Longview

Posted by 
Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Longview.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Longview area, click here.

Gregg County / kilgorenewsherald.com

Gregg County Sheriff's Office investigator, family 'rocked' by COVID-19

Gregg County Sheriff's Office investigator, family 'rocked' by COVID-19

The photo shows the Harleton couple gathered with their son, daughter and son-in-law, posing in front of their cowboy hat-topped Christmas tree. That day in December was the last time the family was together and in good health. One week later, every member had contracted COVID-19. “It literally hit my... Read more

Longview / knue.com

Amazing Food AND the Owner is Only 18-Years-Old? Try This Place ASAP

Amazing Food AND the Owner is Only 18-Years-Old? Try This Place ASAP

Y'all. We need to talk about Kamo's Kajun Grill in Gresham just south of Tyler. There's a good chance many of you have driven by that little red brick building nestled in the parking lot near a gas station, Bella Italian Restaurant, and right behind what is now the wonderful Big Shot Coffee House. Read more

Longview / tylerpaper.com

'It's not a political statement': Longview ISD superintendent says district's new mask mandate was necessary

'It's not a political statement': Longview ISD superintendent says district's new mask mandate was necessary

Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said Wednesday that the district's recently implemented mask mandate isn't political. “Our goal is to try to help our community understand that the mask is just a piece of cloth, it’s not a political statement,” Wilcox said at Wednesday's board meeting. “We are asking our students, our staff to work to show respect to the person next to them, the person down the hall, the person that might have whatever in their life or in their family.” Read more

Longview / classicrock961.com

Yes, Toyota of Longview is Requiring Employees to Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Yes, Toyota of Longview is Requiring Employees to Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Yesterday, I wrote an article about a business here in East Texas that is requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My goal of the article was to see if people were changing their spending habits depending on if a business is enforcing a vaccine mandate. It's not shocking to anyone that Texans stand firm in their beliefs and don't have a problem sharing how they feel. There were people supporting the business for trying to keep the community safe, while others believe the idea of a mandate is just dumb. While I didn't think it really mattered to mention the business, Toyota of Longview has now decided to make a statement regarding their vaccine mandate. Read more

Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

