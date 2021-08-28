Top stories trending in Longview
(LONGVIEW, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Longview.
For more stories from the Longview area, click here.
Gregg County Sheriff's Office investigator, family 'rocked' by COVID-19
The photo shows the Harleton couple gathered with their son, daughter and son-in-law, posing in front of their cowboy hat-topped Christmas tree. That day in December was the last time the family was together and in good health. One week later, every member had contracted COVID-19. “It literally hit my... Read more
Amazing Food AND the Owner is Only 18-Years-Old? Try This Place ASAP
Y'all. We need to talk about Kamo's Kajun Grill in Gresham just south of Tyler. There's a good chance many of you have driven by that little red brick building nestled in the parking lot near a gas station, Bella Italian Restaurant, and right behind what is now the wonderful Big Shot Coffee House. Read more
'It's not a political statement': Longview ISD superintendent says district's new mask mandate was necessary
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said Wednesday that the district's recently implemented mask mandate isn't political. “Our goal is to try to help our community understand that the mask is just a piece of cloth, it’s not a political statement,” Wilcox said at Wednesday's board meeting. “We are asking our students, our staff to work to show respect to the person next to them, the person down the hall, the person that might have whatever in their life or in their family.” Read more
Yes, Toyota of Longview is Requiring Employees to Get The COVID-19 Vaccine
Yesterday, I wrote an article about a business here in East Texas that is requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My goal of the article was to see if people were changing their spending habits depending on if a business is enforcing a vaccine mandate. It's not shocking to anyone that Texans stand firm in their beliefs and don't have a problem sharing how they feel. There were people supporting the business for trying to keep the community safe, while others believe the idea of a mandate is just dumb. While I didn't think it really mattered to mention the business, Toyota of Longview has now decided to make a statement regarding their vaccine mandate. Read more
