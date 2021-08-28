Cancel
Davenport, IA

What's up: Top news in Davenport

Posted by 
Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 6 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) The news in Davenport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Davenport area, click here.

Iowa / wdbo.com

Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for child abuse

Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for child abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Iowa mother of a severely abused toddler was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, was sentenced to 10 years for neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and five years each for two charges of child endangerment and willful injury, KWQC reported. The charges will be served concurrently, the television station reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

and what did they do to the boyfriend who had been beating the poor kid?

3 replies

avatar

one thing for sure she will bepassed about by the prisoners and the guards !!

2 likes 1 dislike

Davenport / ourquadcities.com

Judge sentences mother to 10 years after toddler's 'horrific' abuse

Judge sentences mother to 10 years after toddler’s ‘horrific’ abuse

The 25-year-old Davenport mother of a severely abused toddler will serve 10 years in prison. Taylor Moss, who will be 26 on Sept. 20, was sentenced Friday to serve five years for two charges of child endangerment and 10 years for a charge of neglect of a dependent person. She will serve the sentences concurrently, at the same time instead of one after the other. Read more

Comments
avatar

10 years is NOT enough! It's a start, but every injury the child had needs to be done to her. Leave those injuries untreated!! Do to her the same as the baby!!

14 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

look at her smiling.. this is horrific.. she was trying not to go to prison.. big deal .. did not miss 1 visit but her kids had to go through that hell . this could have all been prevented. she does NOT deserve those kids back.. she will be out in 6 months.

10 likes 1 dislike

Davenport / qctimes.com

Senior-driven Wildcats look to continue program's progression

Senior-driven Wildcats look to continue program's progression

With several three- and four-year starters in his program, Davenport North High School football coach Adam Hite felt it was the perfect time to put some extra responsibility on his players. “I met with our seniors back in April and told them, ‘Hey, I’m giving you the keys to the... Read more

Davenport / youtube.com

Museum Education Director

Museum Education Director

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy