What's up: Top news in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) The news in Davenport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Davenport area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for child abuse DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Iowa mother of a severely abused toddler was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, was sentenced to 10 years for neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and five years each for two charges of child endangerment and willful injury, KWQC reported. The charges will be served concurrently, the television station reported. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Judge sentences mother to 10 years after toddler’s ‘horrific’ abuse The 25-year-old Davenport mother of a severely abused toddler will serve 10 years in prison. Taylor Moss, who will be 26 on Sept. 20, was sentenced Friday to serve five years for two charges of child endangerment and 10 years for a charge of neglect of a dependent person. She will serve the sentences concurrently, at the same time instead of one after the other. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Senior-driven Wildcats look to continue program's progression With several three- and four-year starters in his program, Davenport North High School football coach Adam Hite felt it was the perfect time to put some extra responsibility on his players. “I met with our seniors back in April and told them, ‘Hey, I’m giving you the keys to the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE