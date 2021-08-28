San Angelo news digest: Top stories today
Texas Anti-Mask 'Freedom Rally' Organizer Fighting For His Life With COVID-19
A Texas man who helped organize protests against pandemic restrictions is fighting for his life after being hospitalized for nearly a month with COVID-19, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported. His wife, Jessica Wallace, wrote Wednesday on Facebook that she had a “heartbreaking update” about her husband, Caleb. “He’s not doing... Read more
Don't stop now, continue protesting from your hospital bed. Rehab is for quitters, protest until you drop, croak and bloat, but try not to make too much noise, other people just want to die quietly and peacefully.
3 likes 2 replies
what is amazing about this story is the headline (" anti mask wearing") why wouldn't you post a headline about (" the fully vaccinated ") fighting for their lives again its all about pushing your own beliefs and propaganda because if you were truly interested in reporting the truth you would have also reported on the people fully vaccinated that are fighting for their lives
3 likes
Gov. Abbott Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-staff Immediately
AUSTIN, TX – Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. Governor Greg Abbott Friday ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during an attack at the airport yesterday in Kabul, Afghanistan. Read more
Sixth Annual Shine a Light event aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention
The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the San Angelo Visitor’s Center. Read more