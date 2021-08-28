Cancel
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 6 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the San Angelo area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the San Angelo area, click here.

Texas / huffpost.com

Texas Anti-Mask 'Freedom Rally' Organizer Fighting For His Life With COVID-19

Texas Anti-Mask 'Freedom Rally' Organizer Fighting For His Life With COVID-19

A Texas man who helped organize protests against pandemic restrictions is fighting for his life after being hospitalized for nearly a month with COVID-19, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported. His wife, Jessica Wallace, wrote Wednesday on Facebook that she had a “heartbreaking update” about her husband, Caleb. “He’s not doing... Read more

avatar

Don't stop now, continue protesting from your hospital bed. Rehab is for quitters, protest until you drop, croak and bloat, but try not to make too much noise, other people just want to die quietly and peacefully.

avatar

what is amazing about this story is the headline (" anti mask wearing") why wouldn't you post a headline about (" the fully vaccinated ") fighting for their lives again its all about pushing your own beliefs and propaganda because if you were truly interested in reporting the truth you would have also reported on the people fully vaccinated that are fighting for their lives

San Angelo / sanangelolive.com

Gov. Abbott Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-staff Immediately

Gov. Abbott Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-staff Immediately

AUSTIN, TX – Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. Governor Greg Abbott Friday ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during an attack at the airport yesterday in Kabul, Afghanistan. Read more

San Angelo / youtube.com

San Angelo Homes For Sale - 3 Bedroom Southland Patio Home

San Angelo Homes For Sale - 3 Bedroom Southland Patio Home

Check out this 3 bedroom patio home in Southland! #SanAngeloTexas #HomesForSale #PatioHome Read more

San Angelo / myfoxzone.com

Sixth Annual Shine a Light event aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention

Sixth Annual Shine a Light event aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the San Angelo Visitor’s Center. Read more

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

