News wrap: Top stories in Jackson
(JACKSON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Jackson.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
18 Year Old Killed In Log Cabin Parking Lot Identified
JACKSON,MI – The 18 year old woman who was shot and killed in the Keyes Log Cabin Party Store parking lot on 4th & Franklin Street has been identified as Sha’Nya Coleman-Young. JPD responded to Keyes on reports of shots fired around 11:30 am on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived,... Read more
This horrific attack had rocked this community & and it happens far too often. Jackson has lived up to its "other name", Lil' D.😭
4 replies
Woman killed in Jackson triple shooting identified
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday, police identified Sha’Nya Coleman-Young, 18, as the woman killed when three people were shot in Jackson on Wednesday. Police were called at 11:26 a.m. to the area of Keyes Log Cabin Party Store where they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Trax. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and pronounced dead at the hospital. Read more
CCS vs Jackson Christian 10 22 20
2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad in Jackson, MI 49201-8877
Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep 2300 Seymour Road in Jackson, MI 49201-8877 Learn More: https://www.extremedodgedodgetruck.com/used/Dodge/2017-Dodge-Journey-Jackson-7e5002d00a0e09a92a6cb58375e72116.htm Sensibility and practicality define the 2017 Dodge Journey. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: delay-off headlights, a rear window wiper, a built-in garage door transmitter, power door mirrors, an overhead console, a roof rack, and much more. Passengers in the third row enjoy seat back reclining functionality, providing an extra level of comfort and convenience. Dodge ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, anti-whiplash front head restraints, a panic alarm, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. Electronic stability control ensures solid grip atop the road surface, no matter how challenging the driving conditions. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more