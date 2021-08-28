Cancel
Jackson, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Jackson

Jackson Digest
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Jackson.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Jackson / wkhm.com

18 Year Old Killed In Log Cabin Parking Lot Identified

JACKSON,MI – The 18 year old woman who was shot and killed in the Keyes Log Cabin Party Store parking lot on 4th & Franklin Street has been identified as Sha’Nya Coleman-Young. JPD responded to Keyes on reports of shots fired around 11:30 am on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived,... Read more

This horrific attack had rocked this community & and it happens far too often. Jackson has lived up to its "other name", Lil' D.😭

Jackson / wlns.com

Woman killed in Jackson triple shooting identified

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday, police identified Sha’Nya Coleman-Young, 18, as the woman killed when three people were shot in Jackson on Wednesday. Police were called at 11:26 a.m. to the area of Keyes Log Cabin Party Store where they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Trax. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and pronounced dead at the hospital. Read more

