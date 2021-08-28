Cancel
Concord, NC

News wrap: Headlines in Concord

Posted by 
Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 6 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) What’s going on in Concord? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Concord / fox46.com

A new mission: Concord veteran sends coffee care packages to Marines across the world

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Though Dave Ward retired from the Air National Guard after the Marine Corps in 1979, his service never stopped. He now has a new mission – one he’s given himself. For the past 15 years, Ward has spent his time and money sending care... Read more

Concord / wsoctv.com

Concord company continues to produce despite challenges posed by COVID-19

CONCORD, N.C. — From the sea wall that strengthens the Burj Al Arab in Dubai to the reinforcement of the finish line on the Formula 1 Track in Abu Dhabi, Mateenbar serves the world in producing rebar. “Rebar is what makes concrete strong,” CEO Nick Crofts explained. The international company’s... Read more

Concord / youtube.com

Deeper | Online | Aug 25

Download the Multiply App on your mobile device, https://urlgeni.us/multiplyapp To give go to http://multiply.church/give or by texting "multiplyconcord" to 77977 If you decided to follow Jesus, text "ALIVE" to 94000 Read more

North Carolina / wraltechwire.com

Broadband provider expanding in NC, to nearly double fiber access in Concord

CONCORD – Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings, will double the number of fiber-eligible locations in the Charlotte suburb of Concord by the middle of next year, the company announced today. According to the company, Kinetic will invest $2 billion in a multi-year construction initiative that aims to expand... Read more

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

