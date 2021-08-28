News wrap: Headlines in Concord
(CONCORD, NC) What’s going on in Concord? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
A new mission: Concord veteran sends coffee care packages to Marines across the world
CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Though Dave Ward retired from the Air National Guard after the Marine Corps in 1979, his service never stopped. He now has a new mission – one he’s given himself. For the past 15 years, Ward has spent his time and money sending care... Read more
Concord company continues to produce despite challenges posed by COVID-19
CONCORD, N.C. — From the sea wall that strengthens the Burj Al Arab in Dubai to the reinforcement of the finish line on the Formula 1 Track in Abu Dhabi, Mateenbar serves the world in producing rebar. “Rebar is what makes concrete strong,” CEO Nick Crofts explained. The international company’s... Read more
Deeper | Online | Aug 25
Download the Multiply App on your mobile device, https://urlgeni.us/multiplyapp To give go to http://multiply.church/give or by texting "multiplyconcord" to 77977 If you decided to follow Jesus, text "ALIVE" to 94000 Read more
Broadband provider expanding in NC, to nearly double fiber access in Concord
CONCORD – Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings, will double the number of fiber-eligible locations in the Charlotte suburb of Concord by the middle of next year, the company announced today. According to the company, Kinetic will invest $2 billion in a multi-year construction initiative that aims to expand... Read more
Comments / 0