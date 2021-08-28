What's up: Leading stories in College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) What’s going on in College Station? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Aggie football player arrested on drug, firearm charges COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police arrested DL Micheal Clemons, 24, Thursday night after officers say they smelled marijuana in his vehicle. Police say they were called out to the McFerrin Athletic Center around 8 p.m. because someone appeared to be removing a parking boot from a vehicle. Read more

Texas A&M DL Micheal Clemons suspended indefinitely after arrest on multiple charges COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday by university police on a multitude of charges: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license. Clemons was released on Friday... Read more

