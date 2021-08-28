Bend news digest: Top stories today

2018 Honda Civic Si in Bend, OR 97701

Bend Honda 2225 NE Hwy 20 in Bend, OR 97701 Learn More: https://www.bendhonda.com/used/Honda/2018-Honda-Civic-serving-bend-or-644b69460a0e09b1761e60221bfcadf0.htm Step into the 2018 Honda Civic This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 45,000 miles! Performance and efficiency are both prioritized thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, a tachometer, a trip computer, heated seats, heated door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. For drivers who enjoy the natural environment, a power moon roof allows an infusion of fresh air. Audio features include an AM/FM radio, steering wheel mounted audio controls, and 10 speakers, providing excellent sound throughout the cabin. Honda ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags with occupant sensing airbag, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, a security system, an emergency communication system, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. This car was designed with safety in mind, allowing you to drive with even greater assurance. It also arrives with a Carfax history report, providing you peace of mind with detailed information. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more