Bend news digest: Top stories today
(BEND, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Bend area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bend area, click here.
‘Dangerous precedent’: Bend firefighters union opposes vaccination mandate
The union representing Bend’s firefighters is pushing back against the state’s vaccination mandate for health care workers, saying it sets a “dangerous precedent and should be very concerning to all.”. “The Bend Firefighters Association L227 adamantly disagrees with forced vaccinations and defends our member’s [sic] ‘right to choose’ when it... Read more
So exercising our right to have a say in what gets put in our bodies sets a dangerous precedent?? What happened to informed consent for medical treatment? I guess “my body, my choice” only applies to abortion.
8 likes 1 dislike
Applauding these men and women and 1000% support this!!!! Its scary to think losing our top notch skilled protectors on the front lines, but we must make a stand starting some where so that others will follow suit. Enough of this TYRANNY! Keep standing up, u have more support than u may know. 💪🏼💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
7 likes
‘Very scary’: C.O. pediatrician says more kids testing positive, falling ill with Covid-19
Statistics from the Oregon Health Authority show in increase in pediatric Covid-19 cases throughout the state, and in Central Oregon. The post ‘Very scary’: C.O. pediatrician says more kids testing positive, falling ill with Covid-19 appeared first on KTVZ. Read more
Figures… NOT a “rights” or political issue. MASKS MASKS MASKS. Really not hard… DEAD is DEAD…
3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
“scary” is an emotional term not a scientific term. They have no medical authority if they base findings on feelings.
3 likes
Community asked to vote, help choose who gets first Bend Sustainability Fund grants
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Having a say in future trails is enticing enough, but Visit Bend is sweetening the pot with a chance to choose who gets an additional $500. It’s all part of the Bend Sustainability Fund’s first granting cycle, which opens for community input August 25. “This is... Read more
2018 Honda Civic Si in Bend, OR 97701
Bend Honda 2225 NE Hwy 20 in Bend, OR 97701 Learn More: https://www.bendhonda.com/used/Honda/2018-Honda-Civic-serving-bend-or-644b69460a0e09b1761e60221bfcadf0.htm Step into the 2018 Honda Civic This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 45,000 miles! Performance and efficiency are both prioritized thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, a tachometer, a trip computer, heated seats, heated door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. For drivers who enjoy the natural environment, a power moon roof allows an infusion of fresh air. Audio features include an AM/FM radio, steering wheel mounted audio controls, and 10 speakers, providing excellent sound throughout the cabin. Honda ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags with occupant sensing airbag, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, a security system, an emergency communication system, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. This car was designed with safety in mind, allowing you to drive with even greater assurance. It also arrives with a Carfax history report, providing you peace of mind with detailed information. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more