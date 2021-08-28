What's up: Top news in Chico

(CHICO, CA) The news in Chico never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Stolen mountain bike returned to owner after Chico police find it at encampment CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) recovered a reported stolen mountain bike and returned it to its owner on Thursday. CPD said their Chico Police Target Team was on patrol in the Lindo Channel on Thursday around 10:20 a.m. when they noticed what they described as a "newer Specialized Mountain Bike" at a homeless encampment. Read more

Chico man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of ammunition SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On Wednesday, a Chico man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Alfred David Villasenor, 38, of Chico, was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine. According... Read more

Armed robber makes off with 7-Eleven cash register CHICO — An armed robbery took place at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 308 Walnut St. The robber was a slender male wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and a face mask and carried a long gun like a rifle or shotgun. He was spotted by an employee working at the back of the store. The employee ran into the bathroom along with a second employee where they called 9-11. Read more

