Chico, CA

What's up: Top news in Chico

Chico Updates
 6 days ago

(CHICO, CA) The news in Chico never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Chico / krcrtv.com

Stolen mountain bike returned to owner after Chico police find it at encampment

CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) recovered a reported stolen mountain bike and returned it to its owner on Thursday. CPD said their Chico Police Target Team was on patrol in the Lindo Channel on Thursday around 10:20 a.m. when they noticed what they described as a "newer Specialized Mountain Bike" at a homeless encampment. Read more

Chico / actionnewsnow.com

Chico man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of ammunition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On Wednesday, a Chico man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Alfred David Villasenor, 38, of Chico, was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine. According... Read more

Comments
avatar

what kind of lawyer did this guy have? the police show up without a search warrant to do a welfare check?

Chico / chicoer.com

Armed robber makes off with 7-Eleven cash register

CHICO — An armed robbery took place at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 308 Walnut St. The robber was a slender male wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and a face mask and carried a long gun like a rifle or shotgun. He was spotted by an employee working at the back of the store. The employee ran into the bathroom along with a second employee where they called 9-11. Read more

Chico / chicoer.com

Chico State informs students, faculty of COVID-19 religious exemption data breach

CHICO — Two days after learning of a data breach regarding COVID-19 religious exemptions, Chico State informed its students, faculty and staff Wednesday morning of the incident. Multiple students, staff and faculty members confirmed they received an email addressed to the “campus community” at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday. Staff and students... Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

