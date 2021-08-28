What's up: News headlines in Spring Hill
(SPRING HILL, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Spring Hill area.
Spring Hill woman threatened to blow up Tampa bank, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hernando County woman is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up a Westshore bank in a failed robbery attempt that closed Kennedy Boulevard. According to Tampa police, it was after 2 p.m. when Danielle Di Mari walked into the Bank of America at Westshore and Kennedy boulevards and played a recording on her cell phone warning that a bomb had been planted inside of the bank, and that if the bank's money was not turned over, the bomb would be detonated. Read more
the pipe dream of getting free money from the bank is cause by her meth pipe (bubble) -- nothing more, nothing less
Dawn Center to benefit from state lawsuit settlement
A Spring Hill organization that provides support services to victims and survivors of domestic violence in Hernando County stands to receive a share of revenue derived from the state's settlement of a lawsuit involving a group that was supposed to support domestic violence centers in the first place. “It is... Read more
4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609
4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609 - Come see this revitalized 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Located on a large lot this home has had updates. Upon entering you will notice lots of natural light and soaring ceilings in the main area. The wet areas are tile and the great room and bedrooms have new carpet while the other two bedrooms have new laminate. This home has been freshly painted throughout. The primary bedroom is located on the left of the home with a private bathroom. The bedroom is spacious with two closets. The primary bathroom has an updated step in shower. The two guest bedrooms are situated on the right of the home with a guest bathroom in the hallway. The guest bathroom has new tiles surrounding the tub. The laundry room is located off of the garage. The living room and the great room both boasts access to the covered patio. Take a seat outside as you enjoy your morning coffee or paper. Take in the views of your fully fenced in yard! There is a storage shed on the property as well! Read more
Nina B. Hollis Institute Awards 5 Grants for 2021-22
Stetson’s Nina B. Hollis Institute for Educational Reform supports educational innovation for the advancement of all learners, from birth through grade 12 and non-traditional students by offering grants up to $10,000 per year for up to three years. The institute would like to announce its grant recipients for the 2021-22... Read more