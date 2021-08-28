What's up: News headlines in Spring Hill

4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609

4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609 - Come see this revitalized 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Located on a large lot this home has had updates. Upon entering you will notice lots of natural light and soaring ceilings in the main area. The wet areas are tile and the great room and bedrooms have new carpet while the other two bedrooms have new laminate. This home has been freshly painted throughout. The primary bedroom is located on the left of the home with a private bathroom. The bedroom is spacious with two closets. The primary bathroom has an updated step in shower. The two guest bedrooms are situated on the right of the home with a guest bathroom in the hallway. The guest bathroom has new tiles surrounding the tub. The laundry room is located off of the garage. The living room and the great room both boasts access to the covered patio. Take a seat outside as you enjoy your morning coffee or paper. Take in the views of your fully fenced in yard! There is a storage shed on the property as well! Read more