Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Hill, FL

What's up: News headlines in Spring Hill

Posted by 
Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SPRING HILL, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Spring Hill area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tampa / fox13news.com

Spring Hill woman threatened to blow up Tampa bank, police say

Spring Hill woman threatened to blow up Tampa bank, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hernando County woman is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up a Westshore bank in a failed robbery attempt that closed Kennedy Boulevard. According to Tampa police, it was after 2 p.m. when Danielle Di Mari walked into the Bank of America at Westshore and Kennedy boulevards and played a recording on her cell phone warning that a bomb had been planted inside of the bank, and that if the bank's money was not turned over, the bomb would be detonated. Read more

Comments
avatar

the pipe dream of getting free money from the bank is cause by her meth pipe (bubble) -- nothing more, nothing less

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hernando County / hernandosun.com

Dawn Center to benefit from state lawsuit settlement

Dawn Center to benefit from state lawsuit settlement

A Spring Hill organization that provides support services to victims and survivors of domestic violence in Hernando County stands to receive a share of revenue derived from the state's settlement of a lawsuit involving a group that was supposed to support domestic violence centers in the first place. “It is... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Spring Hill / youtube.com

4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609

4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609

4332 Dristol Ave Spring Hill FL 34609 - Come see this revitalized 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Located on a large lot this home has had updates. Upon entering you will notice lots of natural light and soaring ceilings in the main area. The wet areas are tile and the great room and bedrooms have new carpet while the other two bedrooms have new laminate. This home has been freshly painted throughout. The primary bedroom is located on the left of the home with a private bathroom. The bedroom is spacious with two closets. The primary bathroom has an updated step in shower. The two guest bedrooms are situated on the right of the home with a guest bathroom in the hallway. The guest bathroom has new tiles surrounding the tub. The laundry room is located off of the garage. The living room and the great room both boasts access to the covered patio. Take a seat outside as you enjoy your morning coffee or paper. Take in the views of your fully fenced in yard! There is a storage shed on the property as well! Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Deland / stetson.edu

Nina B. Hollis Institute Awards 5 Grants for 2021-22

Nina B. Hollis Institute Awards 5 Grants for 2021-22

Stetson’s Nina B. Hollis Institute for Educational Reform supports educational innovation for the advancement of all learners, from birth through grade 12 and non-traditional students by offering grants up to $10,000 per year for up to three years. The institute would like to announce its grant recipients for the 2021-22... Read more

Comments / 1

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill, FL
182
Followers
205
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spring Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy