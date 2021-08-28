Cancel
Rock Hill, SC

Trending news headlines in Rock Hill

Posted by 
Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 6 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) The news in Rock Hill never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Rock Hill / heraldonline.com

Rock Hill's legendary Piedmont Medical Center 'Nurse Betty' Jenkins dies at 89

Rock Hill’s legendary Piedmont Medical Center ‘Nurse Betty’ Jenkins dies at 89

In Rock Hill and York County, only one nurse at Piedmont Medical Center was known for decades only by her first name: “Nurse Betty.”. The white uniform. The old fashioned nurse’s cap on her head. The hugs and a smile that never stopped. Friday, the legendary caregiver and obstetrics nurse... Read more

avatar

Great caring Lady, my mother was very sick, Nurse Betty made mom's day coming to visit her. Love and Prayers

Rock Hill / heraldonline.com

A Rock Hill BBQ institution is back for a 'Secondhand' run with new restaurant plan

A Rock Hill BBQ institution is back for a ‘Secondhand’ run with new restaurant plan

A Rock Hill barbecue institution is back. According to a Facebook post Thursday evening, the team behind Pete’s BBQ will reopen in the same location as Secondhand Smoke. The new restaurant will open Labor Day weekend. According to the post, many of the same employees and pit crew members from... Read more

Rock Hill / hickoryrecord.com

L-R football and women's soccer picked 1st in SAC preseason polls

L-R football and women’s soccer picked 1st in SAC preseason polls

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released preseason coaches’ polls this week for football, soccer and volleyball. Lenoir-Rhyne was picked to win SAC titles in football and women’s soccer, while the Bears finished second in the men’s soccer poll and fifth in the volleyball poll. A list of... Read more

Rock Hill / youtube.com

Rock Hill Electric Utility Bill Credit Information

Rock Hill Electric Utility Bill Credit Information

Read more

