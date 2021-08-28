What's up: News headlines in Tuscaloosa

More Youth Violence In Tuscaloosa?

It has become very difficult to overlook the level of violence here in Tuscaloosa. All this negative activity has a clear impact upon the entire county, especially, the youth who perhaps have been exposed to it. Exposure to violent situations can create trauma, therefore having a negative impact and multiple factors such as development, academic functioning, coping skills and relationships. Children are not only finding themselves exposed to violence in their communities at a much higher rate, but also through technology. Social media has increased access to violent content online, that research studies have revealed, increases violent behavior. Read more