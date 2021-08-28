Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

What's up: News headlines in Tuscaloosa

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Tuscaloosa.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Tuscaloosa / wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools postpone rivalry game after viral video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools postponed Friday night’s Northridge vs. Central game after a viral video led to what officials called “tensions in the community.”. TCS released the following statement Friday:. “Earlier today the Tuscaloosa City Schools was made aware of a video in which a student from... Read more

avatar

that's all they worried about they should be worried bout this coronavirus mess going around I'm glad no game tonight. they need to go back to virtual anyway while they trying to kill off our kids and teachers don't forget they're someone's parents/kids too.

1 like 2 replies

avatar

NO ONE SAID YOU HAD TO GO TO THE GAME .and you said don't forget they're someone's parents/kids too .it the parents problem to make sure there kids behave at school .she is a TEACHER NOT A BABYSITTER

2 likes

Tuscaloosa / praise933.com

More Youth Violence In Tuscaloosa?

It has become very difficult to overlook the level of violence here in Tuscaloosa. All this negative activity has a clear impact upon the entire county, especially, the youth who perhaps have been exposed to it. Exposure to violent situations can create trauma, therefore having a negative impact and multiple factors such as development, academic functioning, coping skills and relationships. Children are not only finding themselves exposed to violence in their communities at a much higher rate, but also through technology. Social media has increased access to violent content online, that research studies have revealed, increases violent behavior. Read more

avatar

Until the lawyers and judges quit slapping them on the hand and give them more time in lock down it’s not going to get better

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

I don't expect this. where are there parents. I had rules and if you didn't do right you pay for it. know who your kids friends are if they are not you know longer around them. I am tired of hearing single parents my husband was in the Army gone. pur son was in a class at school. some then in the lesson was about rules. He spoke up and said my Dad in Egypt now I would tell the police to keep me until my Dad was home, I would not be safe with my Mother. we did not bet our children we taught them right from wrong. Parents step up and take responsibility.

1 like

Alabama / wtug.com

Get a Hospitality Job at this Tuscaloosa, Alabama Virtual Hiring Fair

Football season is nearly a week away and the restaurants, retail and hospitality industries are in dire need of support. Those interested in finding work for the fall can attend West AlabamaWorks' virtual hiring fair, which is set to take place from Thursday, Aug. 26 to Thursday, Sept. 9. Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the local chapter of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association are partnering with West AlabamaWorks to make this event happen. Read more

Tuscaloosa / youtube.com

311 Reed Street | Tuscaloosa, AL | Apartment for Lease

Two bedroom, one bath apartments for lease at 311 Reed Street. Units come equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. . . . Sherrill Realty Company 2115 15th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (205) 752-0484 Read more

Tuscaloosa Times

115
Followers
208
Post
7K+
Views
With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

