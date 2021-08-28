Trending local news in Fargo
Fargo Parents, Community Members to Hold Mask Mandate Protest Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo parents and community members are set to sound off on the School District's decision to mandate masks. Monday at 8 a.m. outside Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, a group of protestors are expected to gather on the sidewalk to show their outrage at the mandate laid down by the School Board earlier this month. Read more
Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - An inmate in a southeastern Wisconsin county jail, originally from Fargo, has been charged with killing another inmate in what the local sheriff called a “vicious, unprovoked attack.”. Washington County sheriff’s officials say the 23-year-old inmate was attacked, kicked in the head 28 times at... Read more
North Dakota COVID-19 Impact Wall: Jeanie Smith Murphy
Hear Jeanie Smith Murphy’s story on how COVID-19 impacted her and her family over the loss of her brother. Read more
Fargo Davies head girls track coach Rory Beil to oversee boys program
FARGO — Fargo Davies head girls track coach Rory Beil has been named the head coach of the Eagles boys track program, the school announced in a press release. He will continue to coach the girls team. Beil has been coaching track and field for 27 years and has been... Read more