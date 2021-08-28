Trending local news in Fargo

Cancel
Fargo, ND

Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 6 days ago

(FARGO, ND) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Fargo.

Fargo / am1100theflag.com

Fargo Parents, Community Members to Hold Mask Mandate Protest Monday

Fargo Parents, Community Members to Hold Mask Mandate Protest Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo parents and community members are set to sound off on the School District's decision to mandate masks. Monday at 8 a.m. outside Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, a group of protestors are expected to gather on the sidewalk to show their outrage at the mandate laid down by the School Board earlier this month. Read more

avatar

And what about my rights? And those of my 7-year-old daughter who cannot be vaccinated, and has autoimmune diseases which make her particularly vulnerable. You definitely have the right to jeopardize your own health/life, but you do NOT have the right to jeopardize anyone else's. How is wearing a mask hurting you or your child? And speaking of, is it right for you to put your child's life at risk? Perhaps cps should be involved.

avatar

There is a pandemic wear masks and find a real problem to be concerned about.

West Bend / valleynewslive.com

Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail

Fargo native charged with killing fellow inmate in jail

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - An inmate in a southeastern Wisconsin county jail, originally from Fargo, has been charged with killing another inmate in what the local sheriff called a “vicious, unprovoked attack.”. Washington County sheriff’s officials say the 23-year-old inmate was attacked, kicked in the head 28 times at... Read more

North Dakota / youtube.com

North Dakota COVID-19 Impact Wall: Jeanie Smith Murphy

North Dakota COVID-19 Impact Wall: Jeanie Smith Murphy

Hear Jeanie Smith Murphy’s story on how COVID-19 impacted her and her family over the loss of her brother. Read more

Fargo / inforum.com

Fargo Davies head girls track coach Rory Beil to oversee boys program

Fargo Davies head girls track coach Rory Beil to oversee boys program

FARGO — Fargo Davies head girls track coach Rory Beil has been named the head coach of the Eagles boys track program, the school announced in a press release. He will continue to coach the girls team. Beil has been coaching track and field for 27 years and has been... Read more

