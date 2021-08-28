What's up: News headlines in Saint Augustine
Hired months out of prison, man makes bosses happy
The City of St. Augustine is willing to take a chance on hiring former inmates. One man is improving both his workplace and himself. Read more
Cannons returning to Castillo de San Marcos after restoration
Twenty-two restored cannons are making their way back to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. They were removed in 2018 for a restoration project. Read more
Florida judge rules against DeSantis in school mask fight
The decision is a win for parents who fought back against the Republican governor over his hands-off Covid-19 policies. Read more
until the Supreme Court over rules the lower judge and gives the choice back to the families as it should be. stop the socialism it is old.. if you want to mask your kid do it...if you don't then dont
898 likes 213 dislikes 560 replies
Good, it's only common sense and logic that during such a time , masks are a must to help stop transmission. And masks do help greatly in keeping cases low. Mask your children , mask yourselves, if we could all do that we can end this surge of DELTA and help the hospitals .
792 likes 212 dislikes 442 replies
September For Locals 2021: St. Augustine Attractions offer discounts to St. Johns County residents
St. Johns County residents play tourist every September at area attractions, museums and other locations — with discounts offered to locals! Residents should bring a valid ID with St. Johns County address to receive the discounts – a driver’s license or voter registration card. Villa Zorayda Museum. St. Johns County... Read more