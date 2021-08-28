Cancel
Saint Augustine, FL

What's up: News headlines in Saint Augustine

St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 6 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) The news in Saint Augustine never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

St. Augustine / firstcoastnews.com

Hired months out of prison, man makes bosses happy

Hired months out of prison, man makes bosses happy

The City of St. Augustine is willing to take a chance on hiring former inmates. One man is improving both his workplace and himself. Read more

St. Augustine / firstcoastnews.com

Cannons returning to Castillo de San Marcos after restoration

Cannons returning to Castillo de San Marcos after restoration

Twenty-two restored cannons are making their way back to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. They were removed in 2018 for a restoration project. Read more

Florida / politico.com

Florida judge rules against DeSantis in school mask fight

Florida judge rules against DeSantis in school mask fight

The decision is a win for parents who fought back against the Republican governor over his hands-off Covid-19 policies. Read more

avatar

until the Supreme Court over rules the lower judge and gives the choice back to the families as it should be. stop the socialism it is old.. if you want to mask your kid do it...if you don't then dont

898 likes 213 dislikes 560 replies

avatar

Good, it's only common sense and logic that during such a time , masks are a must to help stop transmission. And masks do help greatly in keeping cases low. Mask your children , mask yourselves, if we could all do that we can end this surge of DELTA and help the hospitals .

792 likes 212 dislikes 442 replies

St Johns County / totallystaugustine.com

September For Locals 2021: St. Augustine Attractions offer discounts to St. Johns County residents

September For Locals 2021: St. Augustine Attractions offer discounts to St. Johns County residents

St. Johns County residents play tourist every September at area attractions, museums and other locations — with discounts offered to locals! Residents should bring a valid ID with St. Johns County address to receive the discounts – a driver’s license or voter registration card. Villa Zorayda Museum. St. Johns County... Read more

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine, FL
With St. Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

