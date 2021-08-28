Greenville news wrap: What’s trending

C8 Corvette Owner Wrecks Car ONE DAY Before Selling It

C8 Corvette owner took it for one last drive before selling it, but that's when things went horribly wrong. Pretty much all of us have had our fair share of regrettable moments in life, some more serious than others. But few can compare to what just happened to C8 Corvette owner Spencer Everette of Greenville, North Carolina. Everette had reached an agreement to sell his C8 Corvette to someone else, a pretty smart thing to do considering the fact that these cars now cost more used than they do new. However, he decided to take one last joyride in his sports car before parting ways with it, and that's when things went horribly wrong, according to WITN news.