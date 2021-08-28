Cancel
Greenville, NC

Greenville news wrap: What's trending

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) What’s going on in Greenville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

CarolinaEast Dr. has sad message for those unvaccinated and on a ventilator due to COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The plea from those dying of COVID at a local hospital: I’ll get the shot if I survive. The message from doctors: It’s too late. Another 8,100 new cases were reported Friday as the state inches closer to 1.2 million total cases. In Craven County, the health... Read more

Comments
Please pray for my friend whom is a nurse and was forced to be vaccinated or lose her job. She did not want the vaccine but needed her job. She got the vaccine yesterday morning, by late afternoon she went to the Emergency Room because she couldn’t breathe, they were first telling her it was all in her head cause she was against the vaccine. Currently being air lifted to UNC! This is one example of what this poison can do to some of us! Please pray for her!!

Ivermectin works. If people are dying it’s because they wait too long or they’re being mistreated at hospital. Period!

North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for drug charge

A Greenville man was sentenced Tuesday, August 24, 2021 to 110 months in prison for possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Tobia Mila Moye, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge on December 12, 2019. Read more

C8 Corvette Owner Wrecks Car ONE DAY Before Selling It

C8 Corvette owner took it for one last drive before selling it, but that’s when things went horribly wrong. Pretty much all of us have had our fair share of regrettable moments in life, some more serious than others. But few can compare to what just happened to C8 Corvette owner Spencer Everette of Greenville, North Carolina. Everette had reached an agreement to sell his C8 Corvette to someone else, a pretty smart thing to do considering the fact that these cars now cost more used than they do new. However, he decided to take one last joyride in his sports car before parting ways with it, and that’s when things went horribly wrong, according to WITN news. Read more

Fire chief planning to retire in December

After almost 30 years with Greenville Fire-Rescue, Chief Eric Griffin has announced plans to retire. The chief’s final day will be Dec. 1, according to a Wednesday news release form the City of Greenville. Griffin began his career with the department in 1993. He has been chief since December 2014,... Read more

Public Safety Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public Health Posted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

