Trending news headlines in Redding

(REDDING, CA) The news in Redding never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Redding area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

"Medical Freedom Rally" held outside of Shasta Regional Medical Center on Thursday REDDING, Calif. — A "Medical Freedom Rally" took place near Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on Thursday, August 26. There were more than 150 rally supporters sharing their thoughts on the vaccine and the statewide mandate on vaccinating healthcare workers. One woman told KRCR she was there to support... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Suspect Arrested for Attempting to Lure Juvenile into Vehicle Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On Friday, August 20th, 2021, at 8:17 P.M., Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject trying to lure a juvenile girl into his van in the area of the 900 block Old Alturas Rd. Officers arrived and located... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Redding's fourth annual Never Forgotten Games set for Saturday, August 28 REDDING, Calif. — The Never Forgotten Games is a cross-fit type event that honors first responders who have died in the line of duty in the Northstate. About 260 people will be competing at Saturday's event that kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will run through 5:30 p.m., inside the Redding Civic Auditorium. Read more

TOP VIEWED