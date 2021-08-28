Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redding, CA

Trending news headlines in Redding

Posted by 
Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 6 days ago

(REDDING, CA) The news in Redding never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Redding area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Redding / krcrtv.com

"Medical Freedom Rally" held outside of Shasta Regional Medical Center on Thursday

"Medical Freedom Rally" held outside of Shasta Regional Medical Center on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A "Medical Freedom Rally" took place near Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on Thursday, August 26. There were more than 150 rally supporters sharing their thoughts on the vaccine and the statewide mandate on vaccinating healthcare workers. One woman told KRCR she was there to support... Read more

Comments
avatar

Wait, you want medical freedom and the right to choose what you can and can't put into your body, right. Ok then, how about you add a few signs to your protest that read "We're on a mission to end drug prohibition" or "End drug prohibition or face a sedition".Basicly, how about you folks protest for real medical freedom and not just about this silly little vaccine issue. Otherwise, I don't believe you're sincere and serious about your cause of wanting medical freedom. And if that's the case then you should all just pick up your signs about "Medical freedom" and just go home already because you're distracting the drivers.Thanks.

1 like 1 dislike 3 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Redding / crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Attempting to Lure Juvenile into Vehicle

Suspect Arrested for Attempting to Lure Juvenile into Vehicle

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On Friday, August 20th, 2021, at 8:17 P.M., Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject trying to lure a juvenile girl into his van in the area of the 900 block Old Alturas Rd. Officers arrived and located... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Redding / krcrtv.com

Redding's fourth annual Never Forgotten Games set for Saturday, August 28

Redding's fourth annual Never Forgotten Games set for Saturday, August 28

REDDING, Calif. — The Never Forgotten Games is a cross-fit type event that honors first responders who have died in the line of duty in the Northstate. About 260 people will be competing at Saturday's event that kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will run through 5:30 p.m., inside the Redding Civic Auditorium. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Redding / krcrtv.com

Salvation Army straining for food and volunteer resources; new feeding locations

Salvation Army straining for food and volunteer resources; new feeding locations

REDDING, Calif. — The Salvation Army has responded to nine different wildfires just this year helping evacuees find food and shelter, and they're starting to feel a strain on resources. Officials told KRCR they have now opened two new feeding locations with one in Willow Creek and the other in... Read more

Comments / 0

Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

Redding, CA
141
Followers
207
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy