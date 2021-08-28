Trending news headlines in Redding
"Medical Freedom Rally" held outside of Shasta Regional Medical Center on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — A "Medical Freedom Rally" took place near Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on Thursday, August 26. There were more than 150 rally supporters sharing their thoughts on the vaccine and the statewide mandate on vaccinating healthcare workers. One woman told KRCR she was there to support... Read more
Wait, you want medical freedom and the right to choose what you can and can't put into your body, right. Ok then, how about you add a few signs to your protest that read "We're on a mission to end drug prohibition" or "End drug prohibition or face a sedition".Basicly, how about you folks protest for real medical freedom and not just about this silly little vaccine issue. Otherwise, I don't believe you're sincere and serious about your cause of wanting medical freedom. And if that's the case then you should all just pick up your signs about "Medical freedom" and just go home already because you're distracting the drivers.Thanks.
Suspect Arrested for Attempting to Lure Juvenile into Vehicle
Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On Friday, August 20th, 2021, at 8:17 P.M., Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject trying to lure a juvenile girl into his van in the area of the 900 block Old Alturas Rd. Officers arrived and located... Read more
Redding's fourth annual Never Forgotten Games set for Saturday, August 28
REDDING, Calif. — The Never Forgotten Games is a cross-fit type event that honors first responders who have died in the line of duty in the Northstate. About 260 people will be competing at Saturday's event that kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will run through 5:30 p.m., inside the Redding Civic Auditorium. Read more
Salvation Army straining for food and volunteer resources; new feeding locations
REDDING, Calif. — The Salvation Army has responded to nine different wildfires just this year helping evacuees find food and shelter, and they're starting to feel a strain on resources. Officials told KRCR they have now opened two new feeding locations with one in Willow Creek and the other in... Read more