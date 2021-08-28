News wrap: Headlines in Toms River

Dr. Larson’s August 2021 Report to the OCC Board of Trustees

On August 12, 2021, the OCC website was updated with information, protocols, and procedures applicable to the reopening of the campus for the Fall semester. The webpage details the indoor masking requirement as well as the protocols for reporting positive COVID-19 cases and related quarantining requirements. Information will continue to be updated as we move closer to the start of the Fall semester at www.ocean.edu/returning-in-person-to-campus/. The location of the Colloquium on September 2, 2021, has been moved to the gym where social distancing can be achieved. Masks are required, and faculty, lecturers, and staff are expected to attend in person. Read more