News wrap: Headlines in Toms River

Toms River Man To Take Command Of Aircraft Carrier
TOMS RIVER – A township man will be taking command of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) today. Family, friends and crew members will be present to witness Captain Gavin Duff, a native of Toms River take the helm during the scheduled change of command ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay at Naval Station Norfolk. Read more
Toms River Little Leaguers get celebration after World Series
TOMS RIVER - Township residents came out Thursday to welcome home and celebrate the Toms River East team for playing in the Little League World Series and for winning the New Jersey state championship. The Toms River East 12 year olds beat Connecticut at the Little League World Series in... Read more
Dr. Larson’s August 2021 Report to the OCC Board of Trustees
On August 12, 2021, the OCC website was updated with information, protocols, and procedures applicable to the reopening of the campus for the Fall semester. The webpage details the indoor masking requirement as well as the protocols for reporting positive COVID-19 cases and related quarantining requirements. Information will continue to be updated as we move closer to the start of the Fall semester at www.ocean.edu/returning-in-person-to-campus/. The location of the Colloquium on September 2, 2021, has been moved to the gym where social distancing can be achieved. Masks are required, and faculty, lecturers, and staff are expected to attend in person. Read more
Home For Sale: 45 Jonquil Lane, Toms River, NJ 08753 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://45JonquilLane.C21.com 45 Jonquil Lane Toms River, NJ 08753 MLS 22128023 Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 3080 Sq. Ft. Spacious 3BR 3BA Center Hall Contemporary with open floor plan. In 2009 complete renovation and addition, all new plumbing and electric. Last house on the left on a dead end street facing the woods. Woods on the side and across from path access to walk to Silver Bay Elementary school. Just a quick trek through the woods to Silverton Ball Park. 1st floor all hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling entrance foyer. Living room, huge eat in kitchen with center island seating and plenty of cabinets. Den with dual sliding doors to wrap around deck. Large entertainment room with built in sound system. Full tiled bathroom. Plenty of closet space. 2nd floor, 3 large bedroom, laundry room and 2 full tiled bathrooms. Master suite with huge 14X8 walk in closet. Full Basement. Garage. Concrete dbl driveway. Contact Office: Action Plus Realty Read more
