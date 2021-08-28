Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

What's up: News headlines in Bellingham

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) The news in Bellingham never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bellingham area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Washington / whatcom-news.com

All lanes of southbound I-5 through Bellingham to be closed overnight across 2 evenings

All lanes of southbound I-5 through Bellingham to be closed overnight across 2 evenings

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation announced today, August 26th, they are planning to close all lanes of southbound I-5 through Bellingham Sunday evening through Monday morning and again Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Southbound lanes between the Meridian Street and Sunset Drive interchanges will... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bellingham / kpug1170.com

BECU employee guilty of theft

BECU employee guilty of theft

An employee with the BECU Lakeway branch has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft and unlawful production of a payment instrument. The Bellingham Herald reports that 25 year-old Blaine resident Cherie Vaetoefaga LaFoga is suspected of making a duplicate debit card for a vulnerable adult they had assisted in the branch, and using it to illegally withdraw a total of $7,400 from the account of the victim over a period of two weeks in June. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bellingham / washingtonstatewire.com

Rep. Alex Ramel considering community land trust legislation next session

Rep. Alex Ramel considering community land trust legislation next session

In 2003, before Alex Ramel was elected to represent the 40th Legislative District in the Washington State House, he was a single parent looking to buy a house. But like many would-be home buyers in Washington State, he found the high costs kept him out of the market. “Prices in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Plano / franchising.com

The Glass Guru Franchisees Recognized as Franchise Rock Stars by Franchise Business Review

The Glass Guru Franchisees Recognized as Franchise Rock Stars by Franchise Business Review

August 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // Plano, TX - The Glass Guru’s Bellingham, WA franchise owners TJ and Su Randhawa were recently recognized by franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being two of 2021’s Franchise Rock Stars. The couple was selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research in the past 18 months. Read more

Comments / 0

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
136
Followers
206
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy