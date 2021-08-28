What's up: News headlines in Bellingham

(BELLINGHAM, WA) The news in Bellingham never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bellingham area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

All lanes of southbound I-5 through Bellingham to be closed overnight across 2 evenings BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation announced today, August 26th, they are planning to close all lanes of southbound I-5 through Bellingham Sunday evening through Monday morning and again Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Southbound lanes between the Meridian Street and Sunset Drive interchanges will... Read more

LOCAL PICK

BECU employee guilty of theft An employee with the BECU Lakeway branch has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft and unlawful production of a payment instrument. The Bellingham Herald reports that 25 year-old Blaine resident Cherie Vaetoefaga LaFoga is suspected of making a duplicate debit card for a vulnerable adult they had assisted in the branch, and using it to illegally withdraw a total of $7,400 from the account of the victim over a period of two weeks in June. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Rep. Alex Ramel considering community land trust legislation next session In 2003, before Alex Ramel was elected to represent the 40th Legislative District in the Washington State House, he was a single parent looking to buy a house. But like many would-be home buyers in Washington State, he found the high costs kept him out of the market. “Prices in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE