What's up: Top news in Rochester

Rain totals: Storms dump whopping 2-8 inches in southern Minnesota
Incredible rainfall totals are being documented along the Minnesota-Iowa border after a stormy night Thursday into Friday, with upwards of 7 inches falling in some locations just south of Interstate 90. The bullseye for the torrential rain was essentially along the border from just south of Jackson, Minnesota, to just... Read more
Major investigation leads to MN, IA arrests. Local leader says there's more to be done on human trafficking
ROCHESTER, Minn. - 47 victims have been saved, and 102 suspects arrested after authorities across 12 states joined forces in a major human trafficking investigation. While authorities in Minnesota and Iowa say related investigations are ongoing, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says at least one sex trafficking suspect was arrested in Anoka County, where eight victims were recovered. The Des Moines Police Department tells KIMT their Vice / Narcotics unit made three arrests, two for prostitution, and evidence recovered in the operation may lead to future rescues. Read more
Winona State Wednesdays: Welcome to WSU!
Reach what’s possible! Complete your degree or earn an advanced degree from Winona State University. Winona State University-Rochester is ready to help you apply for one of our transfer, degree-completion, or graduate programs. Join Sammie Eckerson, Recruitment and Admissions Advisor for Winona State University-Rochester, for a quick introduction on how to continue your college journey by visiting campus or requesting more info about our programs. Meet what's possible with our full "Winona State Wednesdays" video series! Each week Sammie will introduce you to our campus community and guide you through the application process. Have questions? We are ready to connect with you personally for an individual advising session. Leave us a comment or reach out to Sammie at 507.703.1894 or sdeckerson@winona.edu. Connect with us and schedule an online appointment at wsu.mn/connect-sammie. Our upcoming "Winona State Wednesday" topics will be: • September 1 - Introducing Admissions (How to Connect with Admissions) • September 8 – MyWarriorLife Portal (How to Navigate Our Student Portal) • September 15- Transfer Application (How to Fill Out the Transfer Application) • September 22 – Graduate Application (How to Fill Out the Graduate Application) • September 29 – Next Steps After Application (How to submit transcripts, pay fees, apply to programs, etc…) • October 6 – Free Application Month (How to Apply for Free in October) • October 13 –WSU Affordability. (How to Pay Your Tuition and Access Financial Aid and Scholarships) • October 20 - TBD • October 27 – Next Steps After Acceptance (How to Register for Classes and Attend Orientation) • November 3 –Student Services (How to Live Your Best Life as a Student) • November 10 –“Keep Learning” Web Services (How to Be a Successful Student) • November 17 –WSU Social Media, Blogs and Web Resources (How to Stay Connected as a Student) Read more
Rochester Downtown Alliance asking attendees to mask up at Thursdays Downtown
Note: The August 26 Thursdays Downtown has been canceled due to weather. In response to new guidance from state and federal health officials, organizers of the popular Thursdays Downtown series says they will be “strongly recommending” face masks be worn at upcoming events. The Rochester Downtown Alliance issued the recommendation... Read more
