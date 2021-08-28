Myrtle Beach news digest: Top stories today

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) What’s going on in Myrtle Beach? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Horry County Schools, parents respond to state’s order to enforce face masks inside school buses MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Your child will need to wear a mask on their school bus again, per an order from the South Carolina Department of Education. In an order issued Thursday, the department says all school districts must comply with the order starting Monday. The department also says it will make sure buses have an adequate supply of masks. Read more

Coroner’s office identifies 60-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office released the name of a man who was found shot and killed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot. Horry County Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Paul Connors of Murrells Inlet. Officers were initially called on Sunday night to the Casa... Read more

Balls in the Air Podcast | Ep. 22: World Am Preview With Scott Tomasello The world's largest amateur golf tournament is set to kickoff Monday here in Myrtle Beach. Charlie sat down with our second recurring guest, Scott Tomasello, the Tournament Director for the World Am. They talk about everything the 3,510 participants can expect next week. Read more

