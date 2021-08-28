Myrtle Beach news digest: Top stories today
(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) What’s going on in Myrtle Beach? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Horry County Schools, parents respond to state’s order to enforce face masks inside school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Your child will need to wear a mask on their school bus again, per an order from the South Carolina Department of Education. In an order issued Thursday, the department says all school districts must comply with the order starting Monday. The department also says it will make sure buses have an adequate supply of masks. Read more
Folks, Luke Rankin is pushing the Bill in the Legislature to override Governor McMaster on mask issues for our children. Luke had to go also!
Any parent that doe NOT want their children safe and healthy needs their kids taken away. mask wearing will so that. Have a.problem with your kids wearing a mask in school then home school then but Don' t be forcing any illness, including Covid-19 on other kids by insisting they don't have to wear a mask.
Coroner’s office identifies 60-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office released the name of a man who was found shot and killed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot. Horry County Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Paul Connors of Murrells Inlet. Officers were initially called on Sunday night to the Casa... Read more
Balls in the Air Podcast | Ep. 22: World Am Preview With Scott Tomasello
The world's largest amateur golf tournament is set to kickoff Monday here in Myrtle Beach. Charlie sat down with our second recurring guest, Scott Tomasello, the Tournament Director for the World Am. They talk about everything the 3,510 participants can expect next week. Read more
Laura "Lori" Skidmore Carson
May 5th, 1964 - August 12th, 2021. Myrtle Beach, S.C.--Laura “Lori” Carson, 57, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born May 5, 1964, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine Willmitch Skidmore. Read more