Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What's up: News headlines in Panama City

Posted by 
Panama City Digest
Panama City Digest
 6 days ago

(PANAMA CITY, FL) The news in Panama City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Panama City area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bay County / wjhg.com

High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest

High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/27/2021 4:40 p.m.:. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are releasing more details about a high-speed chase that happened Thursday. Deputies say they responded to the Bayou George area to arrest Heriberto Nunez for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. They say while they were on the way to Nunez, he was seen driving away from the vehicle. Read more

Comments
avatar

That is so crazy if you break the Law just give up and don’t try to out run them like that because you are putting others in damage driving like that, I’m so glad the Police got that person 👍👍

5 likes

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Panama City / wkgc.org

Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Update as of August 26th

Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Update as of August 26th

Panama City, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2021) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe are beginning to see a slight decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are a few key statistics for today, Aug. 26: Read more

Comments
avatar

So this disproves the lie yesterday that Florida numbers were going up! Of course why should New York would be honest reporting on Florida anyway.

1 like 3 replies

avatar

well, I hope the report of Bay County Hospitals numbers going down slightly continues to do so.in the next County of Walton the numbers are still high in our hospitals.

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Panama City / youtube.com

Lewis & Jurnovoy, P.A. Panama City Panama City Terrific 5 Star Review by Bobrey B. | (850) 913-9110

Lewis & Jurnovoy, P.A. Panama City Panama City Terrific 5 Star Review by Bobrey B. | (850) 913-9110

Lewis & Jurnovoy, PA- PCB 2714 West 15th St Panama City, FL 32401 (850) 913-9110 http://www.LewisandJurnovoy.com The primary emphasis of our law firm is in the representation of individuals in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, Chapter 7 bankruptcy, mortgage foreclosures, mortgage modifications, and protecting against abusive debt collectors. Our goal is to assist you and your family in protecting your assets while either eliminating your creditors or figuring out a manner in which to repay them. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Panama City / youtube.com

Updated Home In Hawks Landing - Panama City, Florida Real Estate For Sale

Updated Home In Hawks Landing - Panama City, Florida Real Estate For Sale

Contact Ron Shover for details. Read more

Comments / 0

Panama City Digest

Panama City Digest

Panama City, FL
161
Followers
215
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Panama City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Panama City, FLmypanhandle.com

Hurricane Ida’s effect on Panama City Beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – While Bay County is hundreds of miles away from the center of Hurricane Ida, there were some side effects felt in the area from the outer bands. Double red flags have been flying at the beach, and erosion is also a concern when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy