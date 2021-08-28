What's up: News headlines in Panama City

(PANAMA CITY, FL) The news in Panama City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/27/2021 4:40 p.m.:. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are releasing more details about a high-speed chase that happened Thursday. Deputies say they responded to the Bayou George area to arrest Heriberto Nunez for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. They say while they were on the way to Nunez, he was seen driving away from the vehicle. Read more

Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Update as of August 26th Panama City, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2021) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe are beginning to see a slight decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are a few key statistics for today, Aug. 26: Read more

