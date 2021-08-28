What's up: News headlines in Panama City
(PANAMA CITY, FL) The news in Panama City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Panama City area, click here.
High-speed pursuit on Highway 231 ends in arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/27/2021 4:40 p.m.:. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are releasing more details about a high-speed chase that happened Thursday. Deputies say they responded to the Bayou George area to arrest Heriberto Nunez for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12. They say while they were on the way to Nunez, he was seen driving away from the vehicle. Read more
That is so crazy if you break the Law just give up and don’t try to out run them like that because you are putting others in damage driving like that, I’m so glad the Police got that person 👍👍
5 likes
Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Update as of August 26th
Panama City, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2021) — Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe are beginning to see a slight decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are a few key statistics for today, Aug. 26: Read more
So this disproves the lie yesterday that Florida numbers were going up! Of course why should New York would be honest reporting on Florida anyway.
1 like 3 replies
well, I hope the report of Bay County Hospitals numbers going down slightly continues to do so.in the next County of Walton the numbers are still high in our hospitals.
1 like
Lewis & Jurnovoy, P.A. Panama City Panama City Terrific 5 Star Review by Bobrey B. | (850) 913-9110
Lewis & Jurnovoy, PA- PCB 2714 West 15th St Panama City, FL 32401 (850) 913-9110 http://www.LewisandJurnovoy.com The primary emphasis of our law firm is in the representation of individuals in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, Chapter 7 bankruptcy, mortgage foreclosures, mortgage modifications, and protecting against abusive debt collectors. Our goal is to assist you and your family in protecting your assets while either eliminating your creditors or figuring out a manner in which to repay them. Read more
Updated Home In Hawks Landing - Panama City, Florida Real Estate For Sale
Contact Ron Shover for details. Read more