What's up: Top news in Asheville

GOP senator to Asheville business group: COVID-19 unvaccinated the problem, not immigrants
ASHEVILLE - Sen. Thom Tillis told a conservative local business group that anti-pandemic measures should focus on getting North Carolinians vaccinated, not on migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. "If you look at a state like North Carolina, even absent the possible threat of spreading through illegal crossings, we've got a... Read more
But the vaccinated are the ones getting Covid and spreading it, if the unvaccinated are the spreaders then they are only spreading amongst themselves right? Or does your vaccine not work? If all Americans need be vaccinated in order for the vaccine to work then.....your vaccine don’t work.
senator Tillis you have lost my vote the next time around and not just because of this because you voted for that big spending package you’re done you’re done no vote for me or family
Police search for truck driver accused of trying to run over man in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after they say a truck driver attempted to run over a man in Asheville. The ongoing investigation into a driver attempting to run over an Asheville man and his cat on May 17 has led to Scott Everett Ford being identified as the driver of the truck, Asheville Police said. Ford has been charged with: Read more
you need to give more details about the incident before I can decide if I'd dime him out 👍🏿
Adam Green
Adam Richard Franklin Green, age 47, husband of Sarah Morris Green, of Forest City passed away, Tuesday at Rutherford Hospital after a brief illness. Adam was a native of Rutherford County, the son of Allan Nelson Green and the late Linda Faye Williams Green and was employed by AmCor in Asheville, NC. Read more