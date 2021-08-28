What's up: Leading stories in Stamford

Soundwaters HarborFest ’21; a Celebration of the Stamford Harbor

SoundWaters, the Stamford-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect Long Island Sound through education, are hosting their annual HarborFest this weekend!. SoundWaters HarborFest is a celebration of Stamford’s harbor and its vibrant sea shore amenities. The event will take place on the boardwalk at the Harbor Point waterfront at 2200 Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. Read more