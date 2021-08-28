Cancel
Stamford, CT

What's up: Leading stories in Stamford

Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 6 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Here are today’s top stories from the Stamford area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stamford area, click here.

Stamford / nhregister.com

Police: Stamford man charged in abuse of 6-month-old

Police: Stamford man charged in abuse of 6-month-old

STAMFORD — A city man was arrested on child abuse allegations Thursday after police were told of a 6-month-old child with a fractured arm. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 25, of Stamford, was arrested on a warrant Thursday on charges of second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest came... Read more

Stamford / stamfordadvocate.com

Stamford Police Department warns residents against bad phone number on search engine

Stamford Police Department warns residents against bad phone number on search engine

STAMFORD — Internet searches for the Stamford Police Department made with the search engine Bing are currently providing residents with the incorrect telephone number for non-emergency calls to the department. The Stamford Police Department is working to correct the situation, according to Sergeant Michael Scatamacchia. The correct telephone number for... Read more

avatar

Just call Darien Police Department they will assist and direct you for what kind service you need! Stamford I useless

Stamford / middletownpress.com

Stamford program for struggling students shot down again by school board

Stamford program for struggling students shot down again by school board

STAMFORD — A Board of Education vote Tuesday night has wiped out a math tutoring class for about 150 Stamford high school students scheduled for the upcoming school year. Members of the Stamford education board were deadlocked in a 4-4 vote resulting in the rejection of a $574,000 contract with nonprofit Stamford Public Education Foundation to provide the course to struggling high school students. Read more

Stamford / heystamford.com

Soundwaters HarborFest ’21; a Celebration of the Stamford Harbor

Soundwaters HarborFest '21; a Celebration of the Stamford Harbor

SoundWaters, the Stamford-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect Long Island Sound through education, are hosting their annual HarborFest this weekend!. SoundWaters HarborFest is a celebration of Stamford’s harbor and its vibrant sea shore amenities. The event will take place on the boardwalk at the Harbor Point waterfront at 2200 Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. Read more

