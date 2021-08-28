What's up: Leading stories in Stamford
Police: Stamford man charged in abuse of 6-month-old
STAMFORD — A city man was arrested on child abuse allegations Thursday after police were told of a 6-month-old child with a fractured arm. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 25, of Stamford, was arrested on a warrant Thursday on charges of second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest came... Read more
Stamford Police Department warns residents against bad phone number on search engine
STAMFORD — Internet searches for the Stamford Police Department made with the search engine Bing are currently providing residents with the incorrect telephone number for non-emergency calls to the department. The Stamford Police Department is working to correct the situation, according to Sergeant Michael Scatamacchia. The correct telephone number for... Read more
Stamford program for struggling students shot down again by school board
STAMFORD — A Board of Education vote Tuesday night has wiped out a math tutoring class for about 150 Stamford high school students scheduled for the upcoming school year. Members of the Stamford education board were deadlocked in a 4-4 vote resulting in the rejection of a $574,000 contract with nonprofit Stamford Public Education Foundation to provide the course to struggling high school students. Read more
Soundwaters HarborFest ’21; a Celebration of the Stamford Harbor
SoundWaters, the Stamford-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect Long Island Sound through education, are hosting their annual HarborFest this weekend!. SoundWaters HarborFest is a celebration of Stamford’s harbor and its vibrant sea shore amenities. The event will take place on the boardwalk at the Harbor Point waterfront at 2200 Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. Read more