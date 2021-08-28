What's up: Leading stories in Lake Charles
‘OutDaughtered’: Death Of Loved One Sends Danielle Busby Back To Lake Charles
Sad news for OutDaughtered fans as the death of a loved one sends Danielle Busby rushing back to Lake Charles. Danielle Busby took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Friday. She notes that she just got back home from her business trip that involved a lot of marketing and shopping. Danielle did her best to jump back into a routine with her girls. Unfortunately, the passing of a loved one means she’s heading right back out the door. The OutDaughtered mom explains that she’s currently driving to Lousianna. More specifically, she’s heading to the Lake Charles area. Read more
Team coverage: Storm preparations underway in Lake Charles and Southeast Texas
Residents in Lake Charles are preparing for another storm after getting hit twice last year. KFDM/Fox 4's Paige Hubbard checked in with the community as it braces for Tropical Storm Ida -- the threat from the Gulf. Plus, the city of Beaumont is also preparing as Tropical Storm Ida makes... Read more
Rebuilding Lake Charles
A year ago, Hurricanes Laura and Delta decimated Louisiana’s coast and caused devastating damage to SOWELA and McNeese State. Dr. Neil Aspinwall and Dr. Daryl Burckel shared updates on how their campuses are back up and running for the new school year. #LaProspers Read more
Man Appointed to Fill Vacant Council Seat in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A city council in southwest Louisiana has appointed someone to fill a seat left vacant when its current representative died earlier this month. The Lake Charles City Council, during a special meeting Tuesday, appointed Marshall Simien as interim councilman for District A, The American Press reported. He fills the seat following the Aug. 8 death of Councilwoman Mary Morris, who died of complications from COVID-19. She was 70 years old. Read more