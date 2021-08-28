What's up: Leading stories in Lake Charles

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) What’s going on in Lake Charles? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

‘OutDaughtered’: Death Of Loved One Sends Danielle Busby Back To Lake Charles Sad news for OutDaughtered fans as the death of a loved one sends Danielle Busby rushing back to Lake Charles. Danielle Busby took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Friday. She notes that she just got back home from her business trip that involved a lot of marketing and shopping. Danielle did her best to jump back into a routine with her girls. Unfortunately, the passing of a loved one means she’s heading right back out the door. The OutDaughtered mom explains that she’s currently driving to Lousianna. More specifically, she’s heading to the Lake Charles area. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Team coverage: Storm preparations underway in Lake Charles and Southeast Texas Residents in Lake Charles are preparing for another storm after getting hit twice last year. KFDM/Fox 4's Paige Hubbard checked in with the community as it braces for Tropical Storm Ida -- the threat from the Gulf. Plus, the city of Beaumont is also preparing as Tropical Storm Ida makes... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Rebuilding Lake Charles A year ago, Hurricanes Laura and Delta decimated Louisiana’s coast and caused devastating damage to SOWELA and McNeese State. Dr. Neil Aspinwall and Dr. Daryl Burckel shared updates on how their campuses are back up and running for the new school year. #LaProspers Read more

LATEST NEWS