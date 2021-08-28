Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

What's up: Leading stories in Lake Charles

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) What’s going on in Lake Charles? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lake Charles / tvshowsace.com

‘OutDaughtered’: Death Of Loved One Sends Danielle Busby Back To Lake Charles

‘OutDaughtered’: Death Of Loved One Sends Danielle Busby Back To Lake Charles

Sad news for OutDaughtered fans as the death of a loved one sends Danielle Busby rushing back to Lake Charles. Danielle Busby took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Friday. She notes that she just got back home from her business trip that involved a lot of marketing and shopping. Danielle did her best to jump back into a routine with her girls. Unfortunately, the passing of a loved one means she’s heading right back out the door. The OutDaughtered mom explains that she’s currently driving to Lousianna. More specifically, she’s heading to the Lake Charles area. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow. Your headed to an area where the Hurricanes going to hit for a friend to support her. I understand she lost her mother. You have daughters and a husband to take care of the stead of heading for a hurricane. I've seen the devastation that the last hurricane did to New Orleans not a pretty sight.

8 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Be safe, even big rig was push out by hurricane last one at lake Charlie. Pray while you drive through the storm

6 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Texas / fox4beaumont.com

Team coverage: Storm preparations underway in Lake Charles and Southeast Texas

Team coverage: Storm preparations underway in Lake Charles and Southeast Texas

Residents in Lake Charles are preparing for another storm after getting hit twice last year. KFDM/Fox 4's Paige Hubbard checked in with the community as it braces for Tropical Storm Ida -- the threat from the Gulf. Plus, the city of Beaumont is also preparing as Tropical Storm Ida makes... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Lake Charles / youtube.com

Rebuilding Lake Charles

Rebuilding Lake Charles

A year ago, Hurricanes Laura and Delta decimated Louisiana’s coast and caused devastating damage to SOWELA and McNeese State. Dr. Neil Aspinwall and Dr. Daryl Burckel shared updates on how their campuses are back up and running for the new school year. #LaProspers Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Louisiana / usnews.com

Man Appointed to Fill Vacant Council Seat in Louisiana

Man Appointed to Fill Vacant Council Seat in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A city council in southwest Louisiana has appointed someone to fill a seat left vacant when its current representative died earlier this month. The Lake Charles City Council, during a special meeting Tuesday, appointed Marshall Simien as interim councilman for District A, The American Press reported. He fills the seat following the Aug. 8 death of Councilwoman Mary Morris, who died of complications from COVID-19. She was 70 years old. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
96
Followers
210
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy