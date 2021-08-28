News wrap: Headlines in Abilene
‘Ella and the Fellas’: Texas’s Ella Bruning Has Taken the Little League World Series by Storm
A 12-year-old catcher is in a league of her own as the only girl in this year's tournament. But her newfound celebrity has more to do with her stellar play than her gender. Read more
Jim Ned 4th grader’s fight to wear earrings has community concerned about ‘conservative values,’ both sides petition
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jim Ned CISD is at the center of two petitions started because a 4th grade boy wants to wear earrings at school. Ashleigh Outlaw started a petition on Change.org Monday after her son was asked to remove his new earring studs because they are against the dress code for male students to wear. Read more
Rules are rules. They shouldn't have to change them because someone doesn't like it and wants it to have it their way. Take them out at school and put them back in when your done, instead of throwing a fit because you can't have it your way.
1 like 2 replies
for God's sake people there are so much more highly important things to be doing and acting on besides this issue. get over it already.
1 like 1 dislike 1 reply
Abilene Public Library seeking art for National Arts and Humanities Month
Abilene Public Library seeking art for National Arts and Humanities Month Read more
'No one leaves here a loser': Hastings' memorable run at the LLWS comes to a close
After a 10-0 loss to Abilene, Texas, Hastings is headed home from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ten 12-year-olds will be leaving with memories of a lifetime. "No one leaves this place a loser," the ESPN broadcast picked up coach Dustin Rader telling his players. "That sticks with me like more than you know. Think of the experience we had, think of the relationships we made. Read more