Saginaw news wrap: What’s trending

Video tour of Residential at 5930 McCarty, Saginaw, MI 48603

Great location...close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom ranch comes with a full basement. Remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, backsplash, light fixture, stove and hood fan. All kitchen appliances, including the washer and dryer stay with buyer. New flooring throughout the main living area. Roof is 4 years old. Central air and ceiling fan. The 1 1/2 car attached garage is presently being used as a work out area. House sits off road amongst trees. Comes with a large porch to sit and enjoy the evenings. No neighbors, so hang out in the back yard, in the evening, privately. Natural gas and city water. Located 1/2 mile from the rail trail. Hop on the trail and you can bike all the way to Clare. Farmers market is in your back yard, where you can purchase plants and vegetables. Great school district. Located near the library and park. Enjoy all the festivals that Saginaw has to offer. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Square Feet: 1064 Price: $155,000 MLS ID: 50052964