Saginaw news wrap: What’s trending

Recovered from COVID-19, Saginaw man to organize free ‘Taco Tuesday’ event offering vaccinations, testing
SAGINAW, MI — Chuckie Lawrence wants others to learn from his mistake. While enjoying tacos. The 53-year-old said he faced near-death circumstances last month after a vicious bout with the COVID-19 virus. Now recovered and motivated to keep others healthy, he plans to coordinate a “Taco Tuesday” gathering where residents... Read more
This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases
The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […] Read more
Video tour of Residential at 5930 McCarty, Saginaw, MI 48603
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.coldwellbankerprofessionals.net/home/NA7K3J/5930-McCarty-Saginaw-MI-50052964 Great location...close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Three bedroom ranch comes with a full basement. Remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, backsplash, light fixture, stove and hood fan. All kitchen appliances, including the washer and dryer stay with buyer. New flooring throughout the main living area. Roof is 4 years old. Central air and ceiling fan. The 1 1/2 car attached garage is presently being used as a work out area. House sits off road amongst trees. Comes with a large porch to sit and enjoy the evenings. No neighbors, so hang out in the back yard, in the evening, privately. Natural gas and city water. Located 1/2 mile from the rail trail. Hop on the trail and you can bike all the way to Clare. Farmers market is in your back yard, where you can purchase plants and vegetables. Great school district. Located near the library and park. Enjoy all the festivals that Saginaw has to offer. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Square Feet: 1064 Price: $155,000 MLS ID: 50052964 For more information about this property, please contact Vanda Yaroch at 989-205-1544 or vanda.yaroch@gmail.com. You can also text 7043921 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 01:17:42 pm Read more
Saginaw Valley State University welcomes back students
(SAGINAW, Mich) - Today, Saginaw Valley State University welcomed around 2,200 new students for move-in day. About 1,000 were incoming freshman students. Students were being greeted by the school's marching band, faculty and staff, and volunteering students. After a year in a half of working together to protect the health... Read more
