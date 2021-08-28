Cumming news digest: Top stories today

2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Cumming, GA 30041

Nalley Nissan of Cumming 1310 Buford Hwy in Cumming, GA 30041 Learn More: https://www.nalleynissancumming.com/used/Nissan/2015-Nissan-Rogue+Select-in-Cumming-743906a20a0e09a87235ac0d299c3f1b.htm Take command of the road in the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, a tachometer, a trip computer, tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and power windows. Enjoy your favorite music via the stereo system, which includes a CD player with MP3 capability, and 4 speakers, providing excellent sound throughout the cabin. Nissan ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags, head curtain airbags, traction control, brake assist, anti-whiplash front head restraints, ignition disabling, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. Various mechanical systems are monitored by electronic stability control, keeping you on your intended path. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Read more