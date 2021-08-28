Cumming news digest: Top stories today
2015 Nissan Rogue Select S in Cumming, GA 30041
Nalley Nissan of Cumming 1310 Buford Hwy in Cumming, GA 30041 Learn More: https://www.nalleynissancumming.com/used/Nissan/2015-Nissan-Rogue+Select-in-Cumming-743906a20a0e09a87235ac0d299c3f1b.htm Take command of the road in the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, a tachometer, a trip computer, tilt steering wheel, power door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and power windows. Enjoy your favorite music via the stereo system, which includes a CD player with MP3 capability, and 4 speakers, providing excellent sound throughout the cabin. Nissan ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags, head curtain airbags, traction control, brake assist, anti-whiplash front head restraints, ignition disabling, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. Various mechanical systems are monitored by electronic stability control, keeping you on your intended path. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Read more
6 local places to enjoy fresh sushi
It's been a little hot outside lately. Why not try something light for dinner?. Sushi. That's what you should try. There are so many varieties of sushi available, you're guaranteed to find a dish you like. Below is a list of a few places to get sushi in the area. Read more
6320 Westfallen Overlook, Cumming, GA, 30004 Tour - $899,900
Represented by: Emily Esparza For more information, call (404) 631-7123 or email realtor.emilyesparza@gmail.com SOLID SOURCE REALTY GA LLC (770) 790-4222. Property Information: 5 Bedrooms - 5 Full Baths Amazing Home in the Highly Sought after Luxury community of Westfall! Better than new 3 year old new home on little less than an acre with 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths. Enter into a beautiful 2 story entry, formal dining room and flex space currently being used as an office framed by two incredible oversized barn doors. Great room features built ins, two story high coffered ceilings, grand fireplace with incredible floor to ceiling windows that look out to a picturesque landscape of trees and expansive backyard perfect for you to create an outdoor entertainers dream! Read more
Home For Sale: 3565 Golden Gate Lane, Cumming, GA 30040 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://3565GoldenGateLane.C21.com 3565 Golden Gate Lane Cumming, GA 30040 MLS 6932933 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2938 Sq. Ft. 2016 BUILD in a CUL-DE-SAC on a BASEMENT with LEVEL, FENCED DREAMY BACKYARD W/ EXT. PATIO! 2021 ROOF!! This beauty has been very well maintained and features a BEDROOM and FULL BATH ON MAIN! Entertaining kitchen features granite, gas cooktop, large island w/bar seating and view into family room. Dining w/coffered ceiling. Master features trey ceiling, dbl vanities, large walk-in closet. W/D Included! Full Basement ready for you to customize! This highly desired community features clubhouse, amazing pool, tennis, and playground and is very convenient to 400 and shopping! Contact Agent: Stacy Collins Results Read more
