Trending local news in Conroe
(CONROE, TX) The news in Conroe never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Black men sue Walmart, claim they were handcuffed after trying to return defective TV
Two black men — one a former police officer and the other a church pastor — have sued Walmart, saying they were discriminated against at a Texas store and falsely imprisoned after trying to return a defective television. The plaintiffs, Dennis Stewart, 55, and Terence Richardson, 53, said in the... Read more
you have meth heads that have gotten real good at receipt shopping , they look for receipts outside on ground go inside steal item or items than try to return for credit or cash
3 replies
Guess what, once they find out that they did buy the tv, it's a wrap for Walmart, all they have to do with the receipt is look up the method of payment, if a card was used it will show up and bam!! Walmart should fire those Managers and the workers who claim it was stolen. Dam Kmart needs to make a comeback
3 likes
EXPECT HELICOPTER TRAFFIC OVER CONROE
Many rigs are or already have been evacuated in the Gulf and as before many of those offshore helicopters will fly into Conroe to wait out the storm. Several have already started. Multiple helicopters are leaving Houma as of 8am this morning moving to Conroe. Several others have left New Orleans also heading to Conroe. Read more
2 Wedgewood Blvd Conroe, TX | ColdwellBankerHomes.com
2 Wedgewood Blvd, Conroe, TX Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/2+Wedgewood+Blvd,+Conroe,+TX ColdwellBankerHomes.com Jim Clark - Coldwell Banker | 936.443.3561 This lovely estate home is conveniently located at the corner of Wedgewood Estates and Longmire Rd - only 3 miles from I-45. The circular driveway leads to the Grand Entry to welcome your guest and it also has gated access to the huge backyard for maximum safety and security. Inside, you will find p Read more
Players to open new season with 'Matilda The Musical' in Conroe
If you thought you had seen Adam Isbell’s finest work in “Little Shop of Horrors” in March 2020 or “Footloose” in March 2021 just wait there’s more. Isbell is pulling out all the stops to direct “Matilda The Musical” at the Owen Theatre in downtown Conroe. The show opens The Players Theatre Company’s 55th season Sept. 3. The show runs through Sept. 19. Read more