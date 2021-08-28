Cancel
Conroe, TX

Trending local news in Conroe

Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 6 days ago

(CONROE, TX) The news in Conroe never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Black men sue Walmart, claim they were handcuffed after trying to return defective TV

Black men sue Walmart, claim they were handcuffed after trying to return defective TV

Two black men — one a former police officer and the other a church pastor — have sued Walmart, saying they were discriminated against at a Texas store and falsely imprisoned after trying to return a defective television. The plaintiffs, Dennis Stewart, 55, and Terence Richardson, 53, said in the... Read more

you have meth heads that have gotten real good at receipt shopping , they look for receipts outside on ground go inside steal item or items than try to return for credit or cash

Guess what, once they find out that they did buy the tv, it's a wrap for Walmart, all they have to do with the receipt is look up the method of payment, if a card was used it will show up and bam!! Walmart should fire those Managers and the workers who claim it was stolen. Dam Kmart needs to make a comeback

EXPECT HELICOPTER TRAFFIC OVER CONROE

EXPECT HELICOPTER TRAFFIC OVER CONROE

Many rigs are or already have been evacuated in the Gulf and as before many of those offshore helicopters will fly into Conroe to wait out the storm. Several have already started. Multiple helicopters are leaving Houma as of 8am this morning moving to Conroe. Several others have left New Orleans also heading to Conroe. Read more

2 Wedgewood Blvd Conroe, TX | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

2 Wedgewood Blvd Conroe, TX | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

2 Wedgewood Blvd, Conroe, TX Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/2+Wedgewood+Blvd,+Conroe,+TX ColdwellBankerHomes.com Jim Clark - Coldwell Banker | 936.443.3561 This lovely estate home is conveniently located at the corner of Wedgewood Estates and Longmire Rd - only 3 miles from I-45. The circular driveway leads to the Grand Entry to welcome your guest and it also has gated access to the huge backyard for maximum safety and security. Inside, you will find p Read more

Players to open new season with 'Matilda The Musical' in Conroe

Players to open new season with 'Matilda The Musical' in Conroe

If you thought you had seen Adam Isbell’s finest work in “Little Shop of Horrors” in March 2020 or “Footloose” in March 2021 just wait there’s more. Isbell is pulling out all the stops to direct “Matilda The Musical” at the Owen Theatre in downtown Conroe. The show opens The Players Theatre Company’s 55th season Sept. 3. The show runs through Sept. 19. Read more

Conroe Digest

Conroe Digest

Conroe, TX
With Conroe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

