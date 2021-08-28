Trending local news in Conroe

(CONROE, TX) The news in Conroe never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Black men sue Walmart, claim they were handcuffed after trying to return defective TV Two black men — one a former police officer and the other a church pastor — have sued Walmart, saying they were discriminated against at a Texas store and falsely imprisoned after trying to return a defective television. The plaintiffs, Dennis Stewart, 55, and Terence Richardson, 53, said in the... Read more

EXPECT HELICOPTER TRAFFIC OVER CONROE Many rigs are or already have been evacuated in the Gulf and as before many of those offshore helicopters will fly into Conroe to wait out the storm. Several have already started. Multiple helicopters are leaving Houma as of 8am this morning moving to Conroe. Several others have left New Orleans also heading to Conroe. Read more

2 Wedgewood Blvd Conroe, TX | ColdwellBankerHomes.com 2 Wedgewood Blvd, Conroe, TX Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/2+Wedgewood+Blvd,+Conroe,+TX ColdwellBankerHomes.com Jim Clark - Coldwell Banker | 936.443.3561 This lovely estate home is conveniently located at the corner of Wedgewood Estates and Longmire Rd - only 3 miles from I-45. The circular driveway leads to the Grand Entry to welcome your guest and it also has gated access to the huge backyard for maximum safety and security. Inside, you will find p Read more

