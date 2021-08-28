Cancel
Victorville, CA

News wrap: Top stories in Victorville

Victorville Today
 6 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Victorville area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Rollover crash in Victorville kills driver, sends passenger to Loma Linda University Medical Center with major injuries

A passenger suffered major injuries and a driver died after she lost control of her vehicle, which hit a curb and overturned several times on Village Drive in Victorville on Wednesday. The vehicle involved in the collision was a 2002 GMC Envoy, sheriff's spokesperson Amanda Paslak told the Daily Press... Read more

City of Victorville Seeks Community Members To Serve On Revitalization Board for Old Town

(Victorville)– The City of Victorville is now accepting applications from qualified community members who live or work in Old Town to serve on its new Community Revitalization and Investment Authority (CRIA) Board. On Aug. 17, the Victorville City Council approved the formation of the CRIA as a financial mechanism to help with the revitalization of the Old Town area as prescribed in the City’s Old Town Specific Plan. Read more

Home For Sale: 17000 Elmhurst Street, Victorville, CA 92395 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://17000ElmhurstStreet.C21.com 17000 Elmhurst Street Victorville, CA 92395 MLS 537002 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1756 Sq. Ft. Back on the market!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on .44 acres with beautiful views of the desert hills and valley. The backyard extends beyond the pool so there is ample room for four legged furry friends or planting fruit trees or a vegetable garden. The backyard and front yard also have automatic sprinklers on timers. This home also has an extra bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or your own personal workout or music room. Ceiling fans are in all of the bedrooms and there are two skylights. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances which include the stove,range,dishwasher and refrigerator, patio furniture (which are just over a year old). Come see this property before it is gone and make it your pool home oasis! Contact Agent: Linda Hoffs Rose Realty Read more

Victorville Village Drive closed due to fatal road accident investigation-VVNG.com

Victorville, California (VVNG.com) — Part of Victorville’s Village Drive has been closed due to authorities conducting a fatal road accident investigation. It happened around 10:33 am on Wednesday, August 25, involving the dark blue GMC Envoy, just west of the intersection of Amagosa Road and Village Drive. Firefighters in Victorville... Read more

Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
Public Safety
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public Health
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

