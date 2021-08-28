News wrap: Top stories in Victorville

Home For Sale: 17000 Elmhurst Street, Victorville, CA 92395 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://17000ElmhurstStreet.C21.com 17000 Elmhurst Street Victorville, CA 92395 MLS 537002 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1756 Sq. Ft. Back on the market!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on .44 acres with beautiful views of the desert hills and valley. The backyard extends beyond the pool so there is ample room for four legged furry friends or planting fruit trees or a vegetable garden. The backyard and front yard also have automatic sprinklers on timers. This home also has an extra bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or your own personal workout or music room. Ceiling fans are in all of the bedrooms and there are two skylights. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances which include the stove,range,dishwasher and refrigerator, patio furniture (which are just over a year old). Come see this property before it is gone and make it your pool home oasis! Contact Agent: Linda Hoffs Rose Realty Read more