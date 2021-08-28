News wrap: Top stories in Victorville
(VICTORVILLE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Victorville area.
Rollover crash in Victorville kills driver, sends passenger to Loma Linda University Medical Center with major injuries
A passenger suffered major injuries and a driver died after she lost control of her vehicle, which hit a curb and overturned several times on Village Drive in Victorville on Wednesday. The vehicle involved in the collision was a 2002 GMC Envoy, sheriff's spokesperson Amanda Paslak told the Daily Press... Read more
City of Victorville Seeks Community Members To Serve On Revitalization Board for Old Town
(Victorville)– The City of Victorville is now accepting applications from qualified community members who live or work in Old Town to serve on its new Community Revitalization and Investment Authority (CRIA) Board. On Aug. 17, the Victorville City Council approved the formation of the CRIA as a financial mechanism to help with the revitalization of the Old Town area as prescribed in the City’s Old Town Specific Plan. Read more
Home For Sale: 17000 Elmhurst Street, Victorville, CA 92395 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://17000ElmhurstStreet.C21.com 17000 Elmhurst Street Victorville, CA 92395 MLS 537002 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1756 Sq. Ft. Back on the market!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on .44 acres with beautiful views of the desert hills and valley. The backyard extends beyond the pool so there is ample room for four legged furry friends or planting fruit trees or a vegetable garden. The backyard and front yard also have automatic sprinklers on timers. This home also has an extra bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or your own personal workout or music room. Ceiling fans are in all of the bedrooms and there are two skylights. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances which include the stove,range,dishwasher and refrigerator, patio furniture (which are just over a year old). Come see this property before it is gone and make it your pool home oasis! Contact Agent: Linda Hoffs Rose Realty Read more
Victorville Village Drive closed due to fatal road accident investigation-VVNG.com
Victorville, California (VVNG.com) — Part of Victorville’s Village Drive has been closed due to authorities conducting a fatal road accident investigation. It happened around 10:33 am on Wednesday, August 25, involving the dark blue GMC Envoy, just west of the intersection of Amagosa Road and Village Drive. Firefighters in Victorville... Read more
