Trending news headlines in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) What’s going on in Santa Barbara? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
New memorial pops up for Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico
A new memorial site was set up in Shoreline Park in memory of the two Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico earlier this month.
Arraignment postponed for Santa Barbara man charged with murdering his children
The arraignment for a Santa Barbara man charged with murdering his two young children in Mexico has been postponed.
Why has he not been handed, over to the Mexican authorities awaiting trail? Can't bring those inocente children back... Qanon should be held as a cult
Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition
Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition
New businesses open in downtown Santa Barbara as others change locations
New businesses open in downtown Santa Barbara as others change locations