Santa Barbara, CA

Trending news headlines in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Times
 6 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) What’s going on in Santa Barbara? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

New memorial pops up for Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico

A new memorial site was set up in Shoreline Park in memory of the two Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico earlier this month. The post New memorial pops up for Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more

Arraignment postponed for Santa Barbara man charged with murdering his children

The arraignment for a Santa Barbara man charged with murdering his two young children in Mexico has been postponed. Read more

avatar

Why has he not been handed, over to the Mexican authorities awaiting trail? Can't bring those inocente children back... Qanon should be held as a cult

Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition

Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition Read more

New businesses open in downtown Santa Barbara as others change locations

New businesses open in downtown Santa Barbara as others change locations Read more

With Santa Barbara Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public Safety
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public Health
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

