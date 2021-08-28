Trending news headlines in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) What’s going on in Santa Barbara? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

New memorial pops up for Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico A new memorial site was set up in Shoreline Park in memory of the two Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico earlier this month. The post New memorial pops up for Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Arraignment postponed for Santa Barbara man charged with murdering his children The arraignment for a Santa Barbara man charged with murdering his two young children in Mexico has been postponed. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE