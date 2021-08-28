Top Santa Maria news stories

California Workers Affected by Extreme Heat Conditions | SoCal Update

On the Aug. 25 episode of SoCal Update, KPCC’s Jacob Margolis reports on how California workers are getting sick or dying in over 100 degree weather. Despite laws in place to protect them, extreme heat affects farmworkers in particular. Want to learn more? Watch more SoCal Update at https://kcet.org/shows/socal-update #SoCalUpdate #LosAngeles #news #journalism #heat #health #agriculture #labor Read more