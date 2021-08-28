Top Santa Maria news stories
Santa Maria High School agricultural program selected best in state
The Santa Maria High School Agricultural Education Program earned top statewide recognition from California Agricultural Teachers' Association. Read more
Allan Hancock College students show up in large numbers for COVID-19 vaccination gift cards
College expects to distribute thousands of Visa gift cards this week The post Allan Hancock College students show up in large numbers for COVID-19 vaccination gift cards appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more
Wednesday Night – 25 August 2021 - Potters House Santa Maria
Join us Sundays at 10:30am and 6pm PST Wednesdays 7pm PST Potters House PO Box 602 Santa Maria, CA 93456 info.cfmsm@gmail.com Graphics courtesy of Church Media Drop https://churchmediadrop.com/ Read more
California Workers Affected by Extreme Heat Conditions | SoCal Update
On the Aug. 25 episode of SoCal Update, KPCC’s Jacob Margolis reports on how California workers are getting sick or dying in over 100 degree weather. Despite laws in place to protect them, extreme heat affects farmworkers in particular. Want to learn more? Watch more SoCal Update at https://kcet.org/shows/socal-update #SoCalUpdate #LosAngeles #news #journalism #heat #health #agriculture #labor Read more
