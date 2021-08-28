Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Top Santa Maria news stories

Posted by 
Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 6 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Santa Maria.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Santa Maria / ksby.com

Santa Maria High School agricultural program selected best in state

Santa Maria High School agricultural program selected best in state

The Santa Maria High School Agricultural Education Program earned top statewide recognition from California Agricultural Teachers' Association. Read more

Santa Maria / keyt.com

Allan Hancock College students show up in large numbers for COVID-19 vaccination gift cards

Allan Hancock College students show up in large numbers for COVID-19 vaccination gift cards

College expects to distribute thousands of Visa gift cards this week The post Allan Hancock College students show up in large numbers for COVID-19 vaccination gift cards appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more

Santa Maria / youtube.com

Wednesday Night – 25 August 2021 - Potters House Santa Maria

Wednesday Night – 25 August 2021 - Potters House Santa Maria

Join us Sundays at 10:30am and 6pm PST Wednesdays 7pm PST Potters House PO Box 602 Santa Maria, CA 93456 info.cfmsm@gmail.com Graphics courtesy of Church Media Drop https://churchmediadrop.com/ Read more

California / youtube.com

California Workers Affected by Extreme Heat Conditions | SoCal Update

California Workers Affected by Extreme Heat Conditions | SoCal Update

On the Aug. 25 episode of SoCal Update, KPCC’s Jacob Margolis reports on how California workers are getting sick or dying in over 100 degree weather. Despite laws in place to protect them, extreme heat affects farmworkers in particular. Want to learn more? Watch more SoCal Update at https://kcet.org/shows/socal-update #SoCalUpdate #LosAngeles #news #journalism #heat #health #agriculture #labor Read more

More
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

