What's up: News headlines in Killeen

New Texas law draws controversy over disabled veterans' license plates
Per SB 792, disabled veterans will be required to hang their ADA placards, in addition to their disabled license plates, in order to park in a disabled spot. Read more
I retired from the Army in Texas because how well they treat their veterans. This isn't indicative to what I thought Texas was all about. The fact people are saying done veterans don't look disabled. There are more than just physical scars which prevent veterans from operating normally in life. I am beginning to think civilians who didn't serve are stripping veterans of their just due. Sad day in Texas. How about instead of coming for Veterans rights try and stop things worth stopping.
Money wasted. Most Veterans I know would rather park elsewhere than a disabled spot...but sometimes their disabilities (seen & unseen) are just too much that day. I have DV tags and I try and park farther out because it is forced exercise. My disabilities are really not visible yet I've had 22 neck/back surgeries since 2012. I guess because I don't "look" disabled, I'm not eligible to use my DV plate as it was intended.
City of Killeen to fly flags at half-staff to honor Marines, victims of Kabul bombings
The flags will fly half-staff until Monday, Aug. 30 at sunset. Read more
Temple, Killeen offering free COVID-19 testing
The city of Temple will host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Thursday. The testing will be held Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 17, according to a news release. The site for testing is the parking lot next to Wilson Park,... Read more