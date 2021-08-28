News wrap: Headlines in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The news in Las Cruces never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

LATEST NEWS

'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The family of a Las Cruces native, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, is devastated by the chaos unfolding in Kabul. Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez joined the Army in 2009 after graduating from Mayfield High School. The 28-year-old died last year during... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Afghanistan refugees are heading to New Mexico, and one local church is already preparing to help the group resettle. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Lisa Lucca "Sneak Preview" is produced by New Mexico Writers, a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting and connecting the literary community in the Land of Enchantment. Authors, poets, playwrights, and others have agreed to share forthcoming work yet-to-be published. In other words, a “sneak preview.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE