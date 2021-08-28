Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

News wrap: Headlines in Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The news in Las Cruces never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Las Cruces / cbs4local.com

'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The family of a Las Cruces native, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, is devastated by the chaos unfolding in Kabul. Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez joined the Army in 2009 after graduating from Mayfield High School. The 28-year-old died last year during... Read more

Comments
avatar

Why are our sons and daughters fathers and mothers brothers and sisters citizens of this great United States always dying for other peoples incompetent decisions. I’m tired and exhausted watching my country fall and my fellow Americans die or be hurt. RIP brothers

1 like

avatar

A strong man we need more like HIM. It's awful to lose anyone to combat but heroes rush in where Angels dare not go!!! Now he'll lead in the hereafter hopefully he'll b protecting his friends family and other soldiers who do a job w/no recognition or rememerance. Thank everyone u c. It's the least we can do.

New Mexico / koat.com

Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Afghanistan refugees are heading to New Mexico, and one local church is already preparing to help the group resettle. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more

Las Cruces / youtube.com

Lisa Lucca

"Sneak Preview" is produced by New Mexico Writers, a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting and connecting the literary community in the Land of Enchantment. Authors, poets, playwrights, and others have agreed to share forthcoming work yet-to-be published. In other words, a “sneak preview.” Read more

Las Cruces / lascrucestoday.com

Las Cruces Utility Successful Protesting Penalties and Price Hike from Winter Storm Uri

Las Cruces Utility Successful Protesting Penalties and Price Hike from Winter Storm Uri. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a waiver of all penalties and interest associated with Winter storm Uri imposed by El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG) on utilities, including Las Cruces Utilities (LCU). LCU also negotiated a $1.76 million reduction of the February 2021 invoice from its natural gas commodity supplier. As a result, LCU will reduce the time period of collecting the “emergency commodity recovery surcharge” added to customers’ monthly bills in June from 30-months to approximately 20-months. Read more

Comments / 0

Las Cruces News Beat

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

