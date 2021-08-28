News wrap: Headlines in Las Cruces
'We're not happy': Las Cruces family of fallen soldier reacts to Afghanistan chaos
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The family of a Las Cruces native, who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, is devastated by the chaos unfolding in Kabul. Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez joined the Army in 2009 after graduating from Mayfield High School. The 28-year-old died last year during... Read more
Why are our sons and daughters fathers and mothers brothers and sisters citizens of this great United States always dying for other peoples incompetent decisions. I’m tired and exhausted watching my country fall and my fellow Americans die or be hurt. RIP brothers
A strong man we need more like HIM. It's awful to lose anyone to combat but heroes rush in where Angels dare not go!!! Now he'll lead in the hereafter hopefully he'll b protecting his friends family and other soldiers who do a job w/no recognition or rememerance. Thank everyone u c. It's the least we can do.
Las Cruces church preparing to help Afghan refugees resettle in New Mexico
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Afghanistan refugees are heading to New Mexico, and one local church is already preparing to help the group resettle. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more
Lisa Lucca
"Sneak Preview" is produced by New Mexico Writers, a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting and connecting the literary community in the Land of Enchantment. Authors, poets, playwrights, and others have agreed to share forthcoming work yet-to-be published. In other words, a “sneak preview.” Read more
Las Cruces Utility Successful Protesting Penalties and Price Hike from Winter Storm Uri
Las Cruces Utility Successful Protesting Penalties and Price Hike from Winter Storm Uri. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a waiver of all penalties and interest associated with Winter storm Uri imposed by El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG) on utilities, including Las Cruces Utilities (LCU). LCU also negotiated a $1.76 million reduction of the February 2021 invoice from its natural gas commodity supplier. As a result, LCU will reduce the time period of collecting the “emergency commodity recovery surcharge” added to customers’ monthly bills in June from 30-months to approximately 20-months. Read more