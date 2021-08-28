Cancel
Odessa, TX

Trending news headlines in Odessa

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 6 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Odessa.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Odessa area, click here.

Odessa

Meals on Wheels Odessa celebrates client Dorothy Nelms 105th birthday

Meals on Wheels Odessa is partnering with the West Texas Food Bank to celebrate Dorothy Nelms 105th birthday. This Saturday, celebrate with Nelms by decorating cars and joining the parade at Woodson Park in Odessa. The parade lineup starts at 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade will end at King Solomon Baptist Church with refreshments located at 230 Bunche Ave. Read more

happy birthday Mrs Dorothy Nelms.used to be my neighbor about 30 years ago.God bless you

Odessa

Odessa cases up by more than 1,000 in a week

Odessa area physicians and health experts during a Thursday Zoom news conference hastily dismissed a claim by Mayor Javier Joven that using mouth-wash will help prevent COVID-19. Joven made the claim while live-streaming on Facebook following Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. “No. Unfortunately (mouth-wash) does not work on COVID,” Odessa... Read more

Odessa

Sedaris returns to the Permian Basin

The Odessa Arts will be presenting An Evening with David Sedaris at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Ector Theatre. Sedaris is a person of numerous talents from writing books to also being a humorist, comedian and radio contributor for National Public Radio (NPR). He has seen many of his essays... Read more

Odessa

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin are in need of more mentors

'We're used to having 15-20 volunteers coming through the process at any given time, and up through August, I had two volunteers, one in Midland and one in Odessa" See more stories at https://www.newswest9.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newswest9 Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/newswest9 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newswest9 Read more

Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
