Trending news headlines in Odessa

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin are in need of more mentors

'We're used to having 15-20 volunteers coming through the process at any given time, and up through August, I had two volunteers, one in Midland and one in Odessa" See more stories at https://www.newswest9.com Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newswest9 Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/newswest9 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newswest9 Read more