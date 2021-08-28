Trending news headlines in Odessa
Meals on Wheels Odessa celebrates client Dorothy Nelms 105th birthday
Meals on Wheels Odessa is partnering with the West Texas Food Bank to celebrate Dorothy Nelms 105th birthday. This Saturday, celebrate with Nelms by decorating cars and joining the parade at Woodson Park in Odessa. The parade lineup starts at 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade will end at King Solomon Baptist Church with refreshments located at 230 Bunche Ave. Read more
Odessa cases up by more than 1,000 in a week
Odessa area physicians and health experts during a Thursday Zoom news conference hastily dismissed a claim by Mayor Javier Joven that using mouth-wash will help prevent COVID-19. Joven made the claim while live-streaming on Facebook following Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. “No. Unfortunately (mouth-wash) does not work on COVID,” Odessa... Read more
Sedaris returns to the Permian Basin
The Odessa Arts will be presenting An Evening with David Sedaris at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Ector Theatre. Sedaris is a person of numerous talents from writing books to also being a humorist, comedian and radio contributor for National Public Radio (NPR). He has seen many of his essays... Read more
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin are in need of more mentors
