What's up: News headlines in Newark

13 E Village Road, Newark, DE Presented by The Matt Fetick Team.

Click to see more: https://13evillagerd.thebestlisting.com/ 13 E Village Road Newark, DE 19713 Contact The Matt Fetick Team for more information. Keller Williams Real Estate 610-427-4420 Welcome home to 13 E Village Road located in the 55+ community of White Chapel Village. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom colonial home has been beautifully maintained. Walking into the home, you are greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors and crown molding that runs throughout most of the home. This home boasts a large open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The living room/dining room area has plenty of natural light. The kitchen is located just past the dining and living room and offers beautiful granite countertops, an ample amount of counter and cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is a great sunroom surrounded by windows allowing for a perfect space for plants or to curl up with a book. The large bedroom is located off of the entrance of the home. It offers a large walk-in closet and access to the updated full bathroom. Don’t miss this beautiful home on your tour! Licensed In: PA Read more