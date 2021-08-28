What's up: News headlines in Newark
(NEWARK, DE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Newark.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Police seek Newark man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Newark man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend in her Hunt at Louviers home. The incident happened at 6:16 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 300 block of Amoroso Way, according to Master Cpl. William Smith, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department. Read more
Suspect sought for allegedly stalking woman and robbing her at Newark motel
Police are searching for a Wilmington man accused of stalking and robbing a woman at a Newark motel. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue, according to Master Cpl. William Smith, a spokesman for the Newark Police Department. A female... Read more
Jockey Vince Halliday Able To Walk With Assistance, Exits Intensive Care For Rehab
Jockey Vince Halliday, who suffered serious injuries in a race spill at Delaware Park in July, is set to leave intensive care and move to a rehabilitation unit. Belfast-born Halliday suffered two brain bleeds, fractures to his back, neck, shoulder and elbow, and spent two weeks on a ventilator as he was unable to breathe on his own. Read more
13 E Village Road, Newark, DE Presented by The Matt Fetick Team.
Click to see more: https://13evillagerd.thebestlisting.com/ 13 E Village Road Newark, DE 19713 Contact The Matt Fetick Team for more information. Keller Williams Real Estate 610-427-4420 Welcome home to 13 E Village Road located in the 55+ community of White Chapel Village. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom colonial home has been beautifully maintained. Walking into the home, you are greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors and crown molding that runs throughout most of the home. This home boasts a large open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The living room/dining room area has plenty of natural light. The kitchen is located just past the dining and living room and offers beautiful granite countertops, an ample amount of counter and cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is a great sunroom surrounded by windows allowing for a perfect space for plants or to curl up with a book. The large bedroom is located off of the entrance of the home. It offers a large walk-in closet and access to the updated full bathroom. Don’t miss this beautiful home on your tour! Licensed In: PA Read more
Comments / 0