Fredericksburg news digest: Top stories today

2016 Ford Explorer Fredericksburg VA 79845H

2016 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT http://slackauto.com/ For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (540) 898-0310 Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi 3475 Jefferson Davis Highway Fredericksburg VA 22408 Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 45,152! XLT trim. Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, EBONY BLACK, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEAT..., INGOT SILVER METALLIC, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, New Brakes. SEE MORE!======KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. ======OPTION PACKAGES: INGOT SILVER METALLIC, EBONY BLACK, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline. Ford XLT with Ingot Silver Metallic exterior and Medium Light Camel interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, New Brakes ======EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says Materials are attractive and luxurious, with a soft-touch dashboard and precise-feeling controls. The front seats welcome a wide variety of body types, and the cabin is particularly quiet as well.. ======WHY BUY FROM US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Read more