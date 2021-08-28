Fredericksburg news digest: Top stories today
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) What’s going on in Fredericksburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Northern Virginia middle school forced to go virtual amid rising COVID cases
A middle school in the Fredericksburg City Public School District is reporting multiple COVID outbreaks. Read more
Well here we go!!!! starting to close schools i thought it may last to September. U know the schools being open
1 like 9 replies
Safety first is better but the parents need to get involved in the learning process.
2 likes
Fredericksburg School Closes Due to Multiple COVID-19 Outbreaks: Officials
A middle school in Fredericksburg, Virginia, will temporarily close and go back to virtual learning as it grapples with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, officials said. Walker-Grant Middle School will go back to virtual learning for more than a week, until Tuesday, Sept. 7, officials said in a note to the school community Thursday. Read more
They should go back to closing the schools every Wednesday for deep cleaning. Try that again to see if things get better. The children & staff need to wear a mask whether vaccinated or not.
5 likes 8 replies
