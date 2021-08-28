Cancel
Columbia, MO

Top stories trending in Columbia

Posted by 
Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) What's going on in Columbia? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Missouri / krcu.org

Missouri Schools Continue Their Mask Mandates, Despite Lawsuit From Attorney General

The schools in Gov. Mike Parson's hometown will continue to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors despite a lawsuit filed by the Missouri attorney general challenging public school mask mandates across the state. The Bolivar R-1 Board of Education in Polk County voted in a special meeting...

Parents should have the say over their own children!! Government has no say there at all. If we don't all stick together and pull the reigns in on big brother, we are just handing over our rights. They are our kids, not yours!!!

Columbia / abc17news.com

Columbia murder suspect released on bond

Jeffrey McWilliams is suspected in the death of Augustus Roberts, who died at a home in the 1900 block of Lasso Circle on Dec. 11, 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Missouri / kake.com

Boyfriend wanted in deaths of Missouri teacher and her 11-year-old daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a central Missouri man who is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and the woman's 11-year-old daughter. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged J.T. McLean, 45, of Fulton, with two counts of first-degree murder. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department said authorities have been unable to find McLean, who works as an over-the-road truck driver.

Columbia / jurist.org

Missouri AG sues school district over mask requirements

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday to challenge a school district's authority to require that students and teachers wear masks. The defendants include Columbia Public Schools, the Board of Education for the School District of Columbia, and the Superintendent for Columbia Public Schools.

Columbia Daily

Columbia Daily

Columbia, MO
With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

