Top stories trending in Columbia

Missouri Schools Continue Their Mask Mandates, Despite Lawsuit From Attorney General The schools in Gov. Mike Parson’s hometown will continue to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors despite a lawsuit filed by the Missouri attorney general challenging public school mask mandates across the state. The Bolivar R-1 Board of Education in Polk County voted in a special meeting... Read more

Columbia murder suspect released on bond Jeffrey McWilliams is suspected in the death of Augustus Roberts, who died at a home in the 1900 block of Lasso Circle on Dec. 11, 2017. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. The post Columbia murder suspect released on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

Boyfriend wanted in deaths of Missouri teacher and her 11-year-old daughter COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a central Missouri man who is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and the woman’s 11-year-old daughter. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged J.T. McLean, 45, of Fulton, with two counts of first-degree murder. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said authorities have been unable to find McLean, who works as an over-the-road truck driver. Read more

