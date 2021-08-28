What's up: Top news in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) The news in Yuma never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military Many local veterans not taking the news coming out of Kabul lightly and some even feel like they have lost one of their own. We sat down with a group of veterans Thursday afternoon. All of them agree there was no secure plan in place to safely execute this evacuation mission. The post Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military appeared first on KYMA. Read more

TOP VIEWED

YRMC to return to pandemic-level visitor restrictions YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Thursday it will close its campuses to all visitors beginning Monday, August 30, 2021. YRMC says it's returning to the highest level of restrictions to protect its patients and staff from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise in Yuma County. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Yuma Police wants community feedback to improve department YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department announces Wednesday it is currently going through a new accreditation process which should improve the Department’s policies, operations and training methods. Police confirm that a session will be held Wednesday, September 15, for locals to speak directly to auditors through a... Read more

LATEST NEWS