What's up: Top news in Yuma
(YUMA, AZ) The news in Yuma never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military
Many local veterans not taking the news coming out of Kabul lightly and some even feel like they have lost one of their own. We sat down with a group of veterans Thursday afternoon. All of them agree there was no secure plan in place to safely execute this evacuation mission. The post Local veterans say they fear Washington D.C. is unfit to run military appeared first on KYMA. Read more
politicians need to let the military leaders run the military. the politicians don't know what they are doing because most of them never served in the military and they think they know everything. they don't listen to our military leaders who are over there and involved in this mess caused by our government
1 like 1 reply
26 years in the US Army and I feel that Biden and the rest of the top democrats are unfit.
YRMC to return to pandemic-level visitor restrictions
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Thursday it will close its campuses to all visitors beginning Monday, August 30, 2021. YRMC says it's returning to the highest level of restrictions to protect its patients and staff from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise in Yuma County. Read more
Yuma Police wants community feedback to improve department
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department announces Wednesday it is currently going through a new accreditation process which should improve the Department’s policies, operations and training methods. Police confirm that a session will be held Wednesday, September 15, for locals to speak directly to auditors through a... Read more
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Victims of Yuma double murder identified
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New details on the double murder that happened on Magnolia Avenue in Yuma. Police have revealed the relationship between the two victims. The crime scene was still active more than 24 hours after police responded to the home Tuesday morning. Police received a call of... Read more