Trending local news in Springfield

Sen. Durbin Issues Statement On Bombing Attacks In Afghanistan SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today regarding the attacks outside the Kabul airport and the Baron Hotel in Afghanistan: "Today's heinous attacks in Kabul targeted American citizens, service members, diplomats, and vulnerable Afghans trying to flee for their safety. My heart is with families and loved ones of the service members and other innocent people who have been injured or killed in these acts of terror.

A robot is coming to Schnucks stores in Springfield, Peoria and Rockford A retail management robot will now be at multiple locations in Illinois. St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnuck Market Inc. announced Thursday that it is deploying a retail management robot that was already tested in the state to all of its 111 U.S. locations.

Gov. Pritzker signs bills expanding access to mental health care SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday which expands access to mental health care for Illinoisans. House Bill 2595 requires all insurers to provide comprehensive mental healthcare coverage in the state in order to improve the accessibility of quality and reliable services. In addition, it covers treatment for mental, emotional, nervous, and substance use disorders.

