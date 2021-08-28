Trending local news in Springfield

Cancel
Springfield, IL

Springfield Updates
 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) The news in Springfield never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Springfield / riverbender.com

Sen. Durbin Issues Statement On Bombing Attacks In Afghanistan

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today regarding the attacks outside the Kabul airport and the Baron Hotel in Afghanistan: “Today’s heinous attacks in Kabul targeted American citizens, service members, diplomats, and vulnerable Afghans trying to flee for their safety. My heart is with families and loved ones of the service members and other innocent people who have been injured or killed in these acts of terror. Continue Reading Read more

Comments
avatar

stop talking and do something about it. the only time you do anything is stick your head in front of a camera for a photo opp.

27 likes

avatar

Joe has made it clear he is not up to the job. This whol Administration needs to resign they are all responsible for this farce of a with draw.

12 likes

Rockford / rrstar.com

A robot is coming to Schnucks stores in Springfield, Peoria and Rockford

A retail management robot will now be at multiple locations in Illinois. St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnuck Market Inc. announced Thursday that it is deploying a retail management robot that was already tested in the state to all of its 111 U.S. locations. The announcement means the robot, dubbed... Read more

Comments
avatar

Walmart was thinking of something similar but found out it had too may problems and the cost to fix technology issues was more than the cheep labor of people.

1 like

avatar

I would agree except humans seem to be much more interested in getting government checks than working.

1 like

Springfield / centralillinoisproud.com

Gov. Pritzker signs bills expanding access to mental health care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday which expands access to mental health care for Illinoisans. House Bill 2595 requires all insurers to provide comprehensive mental healthcare coverage in the state in order to improve the accessibility of quality and reliable services. In addition, it covers treatment for mental, emotional, nervous, and substance use disorders. Read more

Bloomington / wnns.com

Winslow Not Chosen For Bloomington Chief’s Job

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow will not be taking a new job in Bloomington. Winslow had been one of the two finalists for the job of police chief there, but Bloomington has announced that it has chosen the other finalist, Illinois State Police Colonel Jamal Simington. It’s the second time... Read more

Comments / 0

 

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

