Porto’s Mission Is NJMP Victory

The 2021 TC America Powered by Skip Barber racing season has been dominated in the TCX category by the No. 81 BMW M2 CS Cup Classic BMW entry driven by Jacob Ruud – but in the second race of the weekend at Road America, Ruud was dethroned by the No. 57 BMW M2 CS Cup car driven by Stephen Cugliari for Accelerating Peformance. Cugliari led the closing laps to take home the TCX class victory over Ruud and the No. 30 BMW M2 CS Cup car of Steve Streimer for Hard Motorsport.