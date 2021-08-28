Porto’s Mission Is NJMP Victory
MILLVILLE, N.J. — Kiko Porto was on a mission in this afternoon’s first leg of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix triple-header at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The championship leader had to settle for second place during qualifying this morning, but he turned the tables on polesitter Yuven Sundaramoorthy by taking the lead at the first corner. Porto then romped clear to a dominant victory, his fourth of the season for the DEForce Racing team.www.speedsport.com
Comments / 0