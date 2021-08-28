Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

What's up: Top news in Beaumont

Posted by 
Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 6 days ago

(BEAUMONT, TX) The news in Beaumont never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Texas / beaumontenterprise.com

Southeast Texas woman killed during family argument

Southeast Texas woman killed during family argument

A Southeast Texas woman who was shot during a family argument has died. The Orange Police Department received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting on Circle D in the Roselawn area. Officers found Mykeisha Young, 29 of Orange, with a gunshot wound near her neck, an... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Beaumont / 12newsnow.com

Car smashes into north end Beaumont home, 2 taken to hospital

Car smashes into north end Beaumont home, 2 taken to hospital

There was no one at home at the time of the crash. Those taken to the hospital were in the car when the wreck happened. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hardin County / 12newsnow.com

Beaumont Police sergeant facing domestic violence charges in Hardin County

Beaumont Police sergeant facing domestic violence charges in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A patrol sergeant with the Beaumont Police Department is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an investigation with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. Barry Craig Scarborough, 56 of Lumberton, turned himself into the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, August 24. Scarborough has been indicted by a... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Beaumont / 12newsnow.com

Houston man indicted for murder after 2020 Beaumont shooting

Houston man indicted for murder after 2020 Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging a 51-year-old Houston man with murder after a November 2020 shooting at a Beaumont restaurant, according to a probable cause affidavit. (Editor's note: The above video is from a November 2020 newscast.) James Tucker confessed to... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont, TX
175
Followers
209
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy