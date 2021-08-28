What's up: Top news in Beaumont

(BEAUMONT, TX) The news in Beaumont never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Southeast Texas woman killed during family argument A Southeast Texas woman who was shot during a family argument has died. The Orange Police Department received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting on Circle D in the Roselawn area. Officers found Mykeisha Young, 29 of Orange, with a gunshot wound near her neck, an... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Car smashes into north end Beaumont home, 2 taken to hospital There was no one at home at the time of the crash. Those taken to the hospital were in the car when the wreck happened. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Beaumont Police sergeant facing domestic violence charges in Hardin County HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A patrol sergeant with the Beaumont Police Department is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an investigation with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. Barry Craig Scarborough, 56 of Lumberton, turned himself into the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, August 24. Scarborough has been indicted by a... Read more

LATEST NEWS