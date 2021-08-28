What's up: Leading stories in Springfield

New Commercial listing for sale found at 0 William St (Ss), Springfield, MA 01101

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/C8WM5A/0-William-St-%28Ss%29-Springfield-MA-72882813 Two lots four the price of one!. Great location to keeps these lots a parking lot and collect rent or build a great sized duplex! The lots are currently on track to already be combined as one lot for building. A surveyor is scheduled. If the sale closes before that happens, the seller will credit the buyer the cost of combining the two lots to one. Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 0.00 Square Feet: 0 Price: $120,000 MLS ID: 72882813 For more information about this property, please contact Team Tanya Vital-Basile at 413-2844742 or tanya.vital@yahoo.com. You can also text 7044071 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 02:51:01 pm