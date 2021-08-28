What's up: Leading stories in Springfield
Firearm seized from apartment on Chestnut Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives from the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit seized a firearm from an apartment on Chestnut Street in Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the detectives recovered a loaded firearm from an apartment on the 200 block of Chestnut Street. The man was not arrested due to a pre-existing medical condition however, he will receive a criminal complaint for court. Read more
New Cajun seafood restaurant to open at vacant JT’s sports bar in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD -- The city License Commission approved a liquor license on Wednesday for a new Cajun seafood restaurant in the downtown, planned at the vacant, former JT’s Sport Pub site on Main Street. Minjie Li, of Quincy, business owner and manager of SC Springfield LLC, said Thursday that he anticipates... Read more
Springfield Courthouse Shuttered Due To Mold
The main courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, is closing temporarily so a mold problem can be dealt with. The state's court system made the announcement Wednesday. A statement from the Trial Court said in a statement an environmental testing firm and a mold abatement company are being brought in to look into and fix issues that have been identified. Read more
New Commercial listing for sale found at 0 William St (Ss), Springfield, MA 01101
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/C8WM5A/0-William-St-%28Ss%29-Springfield-MA-72882813 Two lots four the price of one!. Great location to keeps these lots a parking lot and collect rent or build a great sized duplex! The lots are currently on track to already be combined as one lot for building. A surveyor is scheduled. If the sale closes before that happens, the seller will credit the buyer the cost of combining the two lots to one. Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 0.00 Square Feet: 0 Price: $120,000 MLS ID: 72882813 For more information about this property, please contact Team Tanya Vital-Basile at 413-2844742 or tanya.vital@yahoo.com. You can also text 7044071 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 02:51:01 pm Read more