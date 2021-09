Publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and developer Tarsier Studios enjoyed a ton of success this year when they finally released the long-awaited sequel to Little Nightmares, the sleeper horror hit that the duo launched in 2017. Now, BANDAI NAMCO has more good news for the people who bought it on console, as the game is now officially available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S! Titled “Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition” it is now available as a free next-gen upgrade for those who own the game on last-gen and who also have a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series console.