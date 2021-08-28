What's up: Top news in Waco
(WACO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Waco.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will require face masks in schools and other district buildings starting Monday. “In my visits to schools this week, I was heartened to see many (but by no means all) of our students... Read more
The first ten days is vital to public schools. From what I understand they need as close to 100% attendance as possible within that 10 days. It affects their annual funding going forward. So if you’re considering not sending your kid/kids, and you want the district to really feel it. Now is the time.
5 likes 1 reply
when the teachers die and the kids die then what? when Abbott buries one of his own then maybe he will wake up. that won't happen for he can afford the bea5 healthcare and private doctors.
1 like 3 dislikes 2 replies
Waco ISD to require face masks starting Monday
The Waco Independent School District will be requiring face masks inside all schools and district buildings starting Monday. The decision is based on the number of cases that have been reported since school started on Monday, reports from local health officials, and updated guidance from the TEA. Read more
ABBOTT NEEDS TO GO HE DOESN'T CARE ABOUT THE THE KIDS IN SCHOOLS .THEY DO NEED TO WEAR MASKS. OUR KIDS ALL OVER TEXAS NEED TO BE SAFE. IT'S ALL POLITICS.TO HIM. SAY GOOD BYE TO ABBOTT
3 likes 4 dislikes 5 replies
YeH need to get those kids outside and get some sun and exercise teach them about healthy eating our kids today have bodies of 70 year old people they are so unhealthy and have no activity let’s work on that for starters. The youth today has zero immune systems mask or not.
1 reply
High school notebook: Nowell keeping Blackcats on track
New Mexia interim head coach Aaron Nowell began this week in the unexpected position of leading the Blackcats’ effort to get ready for their season opener. His approach was to keep the schedule intact and keep working. “Kids are resilient and in the end they want a chance to compete... Read more
Wicked Fox
Our teen librarian Victoria highlights Wicked Fox by Kat Cho. Read more