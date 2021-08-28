Cancel
Waco, TX

What's up: Top news in Waco

Waco Today
Waco Today
 6 days ago

(WACO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Waco.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Texas / kwtx.com

One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools

One of the largest school districts in Central Texas will require masks in schools

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco ISD, with two-dozen schools and around 14,500 students, announced Thursday it will require face masks in schools and other district buildings starting Monday. “In my visits to schools this week, I was heartened to see many (but by no means all) of our students... Read more

avatar

The first ten days is vital to public schools. From what I understand they need as close to 100% attendance as possible within that 10 days. It affects their annual funding going forward. So if you’re considering not sending your kid/kids, and you want the district to really feel it. Now is the time.

5 likes 1 reply

avatar

when the teachers die and the kids die then what? when Abbott buries one of his own then maybe he will wake up. that won't happen for he can afford the bea5 healthcare and private doctors.

1 like 3 dislikes 2 replies

Waco / kxxv.com

Waco ISD to require face masks starting Monday

Waco ISD to require face masks starting Monday

The Waco Independent School District will be requiring face masks inside all schools and district buildings starting Monday. The decision is based on the number of cases that have been reported since school started on Monday, reports from local health officials, and updated guidance from the TEA. Read more

avatar

ABBOTT NEEDS TO GO HE DOESN'T CARE ABOUT THE THE KIDS IN SCHOOLS .THEY DO NEED TO WEAR MASKS. OUR KIDS ALL OVER TEXAS NEED TO BE SAFE. IT'S ALL POLITICS.TO HIM. SAY GOOD BYE TO ABBOTT

3 likes 4 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

YeH need to get those kids outside and get some sun and exercise teach them about healthy eating our kids today have bodies of 70 year old people they are so unhealthy and have no activity let’s work on that for starters. The youth today has zero immune systems mask or not.

1 reply

Waco / wacotrib.com

High school notebook: Nowell keeping Blackcats on track

High school notebook: Nowell keeping Blackcats on track

New Mexia interim head coach Aaron Nowell began this week in the unexpected position of leading the Blackcats’ effort to get ready for their season opener. His approach was to keep the schedule intact and keep working. “Kids are resilient and in the end they want a chance to compete... Read more

Waco / youtube.com

Wicked Fox

Wicked Fox

Our teen librarian Victoria highlights Wicked Fox by Kat Cho. Read more

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

