South Bend news wrap: What’s trending

(SOUTH BEND, IN) The news in South Bend never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Man found dead in rubble of St Joseph County fire/explosion SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead in the rubble of a fire and possible explosion in northern Indiana. Police say neighbors of a home outside South Bend said they heard a loud explosion, and police and firefighters arriving on the scene encountered a debris field surrounding the home that was fully engulfed in flames. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Not-guilty verdict in shooting death of 7-year-old South Bend girl at birthday party SOUTH BEND — A jury Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending another child’s birthday party east of Riley High School in South Bend in August 2020. Prosecutors said Jaheim Campbell, 19, opened... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Taylor Farms enters greenhouse market with Pure Green investment Taylor Farms announced Aug. 24 it has entered the greenhouse growing market with an investment in Pure Green Farms. This expansion into greenhouse-grown fresh offerings will complement Taylor Farms’ existing 122,200-crop-acre field grown program and 16 salad-producing facilities across North America. “We’re excited to venture into the industry of indoor... Read more

TRENDING NOW