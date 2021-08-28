Cancel
South Bend, IN

South Bend news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 6 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) The news in South Bend never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

South Bend / wane.com

Man found dead in rubble of St Joseph County fire/explosion

Man found dead in rubble of St Joseph County fire/explosion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead in the rubble of a fire and possible explosion in northern Indiana. Police say neighbors of a home outside South Bend said they heard a loud explosion, and police and firefighters arriving on the scene encountered a debris field surrounding the home that was fully engulfed in flames. Read more

South Bend / southbendtribune.com

Not-guilty verdict in shooting death of 7-year-old South Bend girl at birthday party

Not-guilty verdict in shooting death of 7-year-old South Bend girl at birthday party

SOUTH BEND — A jury Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending another child’s birthday party east of Riley High School in South Bend in August 2020. Prosecutors said Jaheim Campbell, 19, opened... Read more

avatar

man they try to frame that young man all the while the real killer is still out there

1 like 2 replies

avatar

sad they should be accountable for killing someone. shame on you all for that childs life Party on not here but in Hell.for taking. a child

1 like

South Bend / produceprocessing.net

Taylor Farms enters greenhouse market with Pure Green investment

Taylor Farms enters greenhouse market with Pure Green investment

Taylor Farms announced Aug. 24 it has entered the greenhouse growing market with an investment in Pure Green Farms. This expansion into greenhouse-grown fresh offerings will complement Taylor Farms’ existing 122,200-crop-acre field grown program and 16 salad-producing facilities across North America. “We’re excited to venture into the industry of indoor... Read more

South Bend / fiorreports.com

‘Smart sewer’ technology leads to nearly $450 million in savings for South Bend | News | Notre Dame News

‘Smart sewer’ technology leads to nearly $450 million in savings for South Bend | News | Notre Dame News

The city of South Bend will save $ 437 million as part of a revised plan to reduce the number of mixed water overflows in the city to near zero by 2038. Smart Sewer technology developed by researchers from the College of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame and deployed and tested in South Bend in partnership with the city. Read more

ABOUT

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

