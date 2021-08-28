South Bend news wrap: What’s trending
Man found dead in rubble of St Joseph County fire/explosion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead in the rubble of a fire and possible explosion in northern Indiana. Police say neighbors of a home outside South Bend said they heard a loud explosion, and police and firefighters arriving on the scene encountered a debris field surrounding the home that was fully engulfed in flames. Read more
Not-guilty verdict in shooting death of 7-year-old South Bend girl at birthday party
SOUTH BEND — A jury Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending another child’s birthday party east of Riley High School in South Bend in August 2020. Prosecutors said Jaheim Campbell, 19, opened... Read more
man they try to frame that young man all the while the real killer is still out there
sad they should be accountable for killing someone. shame on you all for that childs life Party on not here but in Hell.for taking. a child
Taylor Farms enters greenhouse market with Pure Green investment
Taylor Farms announced Aug. 24 it has entered the greenhouse growing market with an investment in Pure Green Farms. This expansion into greenhouse-grown fresh offerings will complement Taylor Farms’ existing 122,200-crop-acre field grown program and 16 salad-producing facilities across North America. “We’re excited to venture into the industry of indoor... Read more
‘Smart sewer’ technology leads to nearly $450 million in savings for South Bend | News | Notre Dame News
The city of South Bend will save $ 437 million as part of a revised plan to reduce the number of mixed water overflows in the city to near zero by 2038. Smart Sewer technology developed by researchers from the College of Engineering at the University of Notre Dame and deployed and tested in South Bend in partnership with the city. Read more