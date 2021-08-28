Top Clarksville news stories

Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 6 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Clarksville area.

Clarksville / wkrn.com

‘It doesn’t make sense’, Clarksville family remembers 7-year-old killed in car crash

'It doesn't make sense', Clarksville family remembers 7-year-old killed in car crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a car crash after one of the passengers died. Almost a week after the incident, the family told News 2, the victim was just 7-years-old. “It’s like when you see the person the day before, and then the next day you... Read more

Clarksville / clarksvillenow.com

Victim’s brother charged with attempted murder in 2018 Warfield Boulevard shootout, others take pleas

Victim's brother charged with attempted murder in 2018 Warfield Boulevard shootout, others take pleas

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The brother of the man killed in the 2018 shootout on Warfield Boulevard has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident. In addition, Antone Levell Gallion, 23, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during commission of a... Read more

Blood is thicker than water, he was just trying to find out if its true.

Clarksville / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 214 Norma Ct, Clarksville, TN 37043 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 214 Norma Ct, Clarksville, TN 37043 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://214NormaCt.C21.com 214 Norma Ct Clarksville, TN 37043 MLS 2284695 Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 Building Area: 3308 Sq. Ft. Spacious 4BR/4BA home nestled on 3.5 Acres! All brick with partially finished basement, attached 2-car garage, huge living room w/cathedral ceilings and beautiful rock fireplace, kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, work island & walk-in pantry. Master BR has full bath and private deck overlooking back yard. This one-of-a-kind home offers lots of storage and has a rustic cabin feel with ceilings made of wood. It's tucked away in the heart of Clarksville, yet conveniently located. Contact Agent: Gwynn Jones Platinum Properties Read more

Clarksville / youtube.com

332 Abeline Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee

332 Abeline Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee

Incredible le home filmed by The Cultivated Co. Read more

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

