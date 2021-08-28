Top Clarksville news stories
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Clarksville area.
‘It doesn’t make sense’, Clarksville family remembers 7-year-old killed in car crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a car crash after one of the passengers died. Almost a week after the incident, the family told News 2, the victim was just 7-years-old. “It’s like when you see the person the day before, and then the next day you... Read more
Victim’s brother charged with attempted murder in 2018 Warfield Boulevard shootout, others take pleas
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The brother of the man killed in the 2018 shootout on Warfield Boulevard has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident. In addition, Antone Levell Gallion, 23, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during commission of a... Read more
