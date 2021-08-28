RT 44 Field Perimeter Mowing - AT Open Space Preservation

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. NOTE: As of Saturday Harlem line service North of Southeast is currently suspended and if this does not change by Sunday morning, hikers will NOT be able to take the train to this hike. At 30+ miles, the Appalachian Trail in Dutchess County offers some really nice views of surrounding farmland and some unique features. Starting from the AT train station, we'll hike West, passing by the Great Swamp, Cat Rocks, the Dover Oak - the oldest blazed tree on the trail, finally arriving at our lunch spot, Nuclear Lake. We'll go off the AT to completely circle the lake after lunch and head back to to where we started, making a short stop at the Telephone Pioneers Shelter. If the group is fast we may be able to get back before the 4:35 Southbound train departs for Grand Central, but I make no guarantees (there is another train departing at 6:35). Overall it should be about 13 miles and 1500 feet of elevation gain. This is a long hike with a lot of ups and downs, but there aren't really any sustained climbs. Train riders - take the 7:09 Harlem Line train from Grand Central to Appalachian Trail, arriving at 9:22. Purchase a 1 way ticket because you may be able to get a lift back to the city. Drivers - The trail head can be accessed from route 22 in Dutchess County. There are pull outs on each side of the road. Native Landscapes and Garden Center is located just north of the trail head on the southbound side of route 22. I'm going to be coming from route 55 then going North on route 22. Expect a 13 mile hike at a brisk (3 level) pace with limited stops and 1500 feet of elevation gain. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This hike would be rated 3C13 under the old system. This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants 1) must be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) should carry face masks 3) should carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) should be prepared to observe social distancing. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/