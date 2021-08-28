Cancel
RT 44 Field Perimeter Mowing - AT Open Space Preservation

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParking area at the entrance to the field on Rte 44 NE of Salisbury Center and just past Cobble Rd,. Registration is required for this activity. Come help mow the perimeter of the Rte 44 field in preparation for later tractor mowing and remove invasives. We supply the DR mower/brush cutters and you help us use them. Meet at 9:00 AM at the parking area at the entrance to the field on Rte 44 northeast of Salisbury Center and near Cobble Road - see GPS coordinates. Bring water, lunch and work gloves as well as a mask. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.

