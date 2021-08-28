Pueblo news wrap: What’s trending

On the Market: Home For Sale Is a 1960s Colorado Grocery Store

For $800,000, you can buy an entire grocery store, which is kind of a bargain because it's also a house. Can we get a price check?. This chunk of real estate sits just off of Main Street in Florence, at 111 Church Avenue. Florence is west of Pueblo, and there's not too much out there. OK, there's a supermax prison down the road, but according to PeakDream — aside from El Chapo — the town is also known as 'the Antique Capital of Colorado.' This antique you can live in —business in the front and home in the back. Read more