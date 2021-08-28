Pueblo news wrap: What’s trending
(PUEBLO, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Pueblo area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and the Environment began working to create a public health order requiring masks for students in Pueblo County schools. KRDO learned Thursday that another order with be drafted to issue a mask mandate for all city buildings in Pueblo as well. "I've asked The post New mask mandate coming to Pueblo city buildings and schools appeared first on KRDO. Read more
Why not let the parents decide on how to manage their children’s health. Doesn’t anyone remember parents exposing their children to other children with chicken pox , it’s not as dangerous for young people as it is for older people, building a immunity to a virus through natural contact is far more safe than some vaccines to (so call) protect you from the virus. Masking can be more harmful to young people who are completely healthy by breathing in the carbon dioxide their bodies are trying to exhale.
6 likes 3 replies
all pueblo's mayor is trying to do is get more money from the federal government as well as the state government.
5 likes 1 dislike 3 replies
Restaurant Report Card: Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese truck to compete in Governor’s Plate Competition
PUEBLO, Colo. — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, three Pueblo food trucks and two Denver food trucks going head to head for the Governor’s Plate Competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. FOX21 News will be there live for the event, but first, we are checking in with... Read more
I wouldn’t worry about supporting any business at the fair unless it’s manhattans. A turkey leg is $20 and it doesn’t even come with seconds for some.
1 like 5 replies
On the Market: Home For Sale Is a 1960s Colorado Grocery Store
For $800,000, you can buy an entire grocery store, which is kind of a bargain because it's also a house. Can we get a price check?. This chunk of real estate sits just off of Main Street in Florence, at 111 Church Avenue. Florence is west of Pueblo, and there's not too much out there. OK, there's a supermax prison down the road, but according to PeakDream — aside from El Chapo — the town is also known as 'the Antique Capital of Colorado.' This antique you can live in —business in the front and home in the back. Read more
2021 KIA FORTE GT Review
🚗 Like and Subscribe 🚗 in this video I do a review of the everyday features that the average driver would want to know. I know that I call this forte a GT Line when In reality it’s a GT. If you watch the entire video I figure it out when I find the window sticker in the glove box. I still wanted to post the video, warts and all. This Forte has a 1.6 turbo! Read more